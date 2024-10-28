I haven't used Vivaldi Mail client and just decided to give it a try.

What I see now after I added my Gmail account to the mail client, is that the client uses OAuth and now Vivaldi started OAuth session in all other browser windows, not only mail client, so I am effectively authenticated in all Google services. This is something I want to avoid. Is there a way for mail client to authenticate independently?

I found that the issue was raised by users in 2021 https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/66664/gmail-and-oauth, but things have changed a little since then, as less secure apps sign-in was disabled by Google https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/6010255?hl=en a month ago

Starting on September 30, 2024, less secure apps, third-party apps, or devices that have you sign in with only your username and password will no longer be supported for Google Workspace accounts. For exact dates, visit Google Workspace Updates. To continue to use a specific app with your Google Account, you’ll need to use a more secure type of access that doesn’t share password data. Learn how to use Sign in with Google.

so probably the solution from those old thread is no longer valid and we cannot authenticate by app password into mail client anymore. Is there any other solution?

Vivaldi poses itself as a privacy-focused browser, so pushing the user to authenticate to Google session to use mail client is unacceptable.