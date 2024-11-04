SOLVED: [external mail client] unable (probably too dumb) to configure Vivaldi
Good morning
I have an email-client and do not need anything Vivaldi for that.
How can I have ordinary mailto: references launch my only mail-client?
Apart from being too stupid to find a solution within the Vivaldi configuration options, I also appear to be too blind to see search-results from the criteria in my subject-line, above (plenty for “dumb”, though).
Thank you.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@BoozeOperator You can specify your mail default client on operating system level?
How can I have ordinary mailto: references launch my only mail-client?
Disable Vivaldi opening all mailto links
Open in Vivaldi settings → Mail, go to Mail Settings, untick Mailto links, close Settings, restart Vivaldi.
Set Linux Standard Mail App
How can I have ordinary mailto: references launch my only mail-client?
Disable Vivaldi opening all mailto links
I just did that and set the default mail-client with
xdg-mime default mutt.desktop 'x-scheme-handler/mailto'
Qutebrowser starts mutt, with the empty mail as expected, Vivaldi prints on the terminal (translation below) – note the additional special character right before the @ (address edited, not visible here):
SMTP-Verbindung fehlgeschlagen: 550 5.1.1 [email protected]: Recipient address rejected: User unknown in relay recipient table
Nachricht konnte nicht verschickt werden.
In English: SMTP-Connection failed: 550 5.1.1
[email protected]: Recipient address rejected: User unknown in relay recipient table
Message could not be sent.
There is something specific going on in Vivaldi, the special character is not in the mailto-link, which is this one:
<a href="mailto:[email protected]?subject=test">click</a>
from a test-page, that I provide for the test.
I repeat: QuteBrowser does open mutt immediately.
I am already happy, that Vivaldi does not try to make me configure the internal mail-client, which I refuse.
Thank you for now.
Last Post and [SOLVED].
After overwriting the standard setting with xdg-mime, I have now deactivated mail- and calendar functions in Vivaldi completely.
The said mailto-link works now as expected, no more error-message concerning SMTP (difficult to explain, anyway).
My basic error had been to ignore that Vivaldi imposed itself as standard mail-client upon installation. All other problems originate from there.
Thank you for your hints, they made me think.