@BoozeOperator said in [external mail client] unable (probably too dumb) to configure Vivaldi: How can I have ordinary mailto: references launch my only mail-client? Disable Vivaldi opening all mailto links

I just did that and set the default mail-client with

xdg-mime default mutt.desktop 'x-scheme-handler/mailto'

Qutebrowser starts mutt, with the empty mail as expected, Vivaldi prints on the terminal (translation below) – note the additional special character right before the @ (address edited, not visible here):

SMTP-Verbindung fehlgeschlagen: 550 5.1.1 [email protected]: Recipient address rejected: User unknown in relay recipient table

Nachricht konnte nicht verschickt werden.

In English: SMTP-Connection failed: 550 5.1.1

[email protected]: Recipient address rejected: User unknown in relay recipient table

Message could not be sent.

There is something specific going on in Vivaldi, the special character is not in the mailto-link, which is this one:

from a test-page, that I provide for the test.

I repeat: QuteBrowser does open mutt immediately.

I am already happy, that Vivaldi does not try to make me configure the internal mail-client, which I refuse.

Thank you for now.