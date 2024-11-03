@emk69 "Too many open files" may not refer just to files used by Vivaldi, but that other processes are keeping many files open, more than the OS is configured to allow.

This is an error that we tend to hit on new machines when building Vivaldi on Mac (in particular), because all the build processes are accessing too many files at the same time, more than the OS have been configured to allow.

The ulimit command can be used to review what the current limits are, and to change them if you wish.

The referenced code in the error is the KDE version "that reads kioslaverc and simulates gsettings" (I am not familiar with this part of the system, so I am just quoting).

inotify_init is a Linux System API function (If I understand some references it used is to listen for changes to files, may have just 128 slots available by default) , and the "too many files" error code can actually have (at least) three meanings, two different obvious ones, and the third is that there have been too many calls to that function without cleaning up.