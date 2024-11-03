Recently after I switched to a Nvidia GPU, I suffer this wierd bug each time I freshly open Vivaldi and open a new webpage at the first time. For example, open a new web page (like youtube) at first time will show a blank screen, I have to close that tab and reopen it, the page will show normally.

This only happens to a Wayland session and I tried on X11, it works normally.

I got this log after I start Vivaldi from console.

[9175:9175:1103/112050.271573:ERROR:angle_platform_impl.cc(44)] ImageEGL.cpp:112 (operator()): eglCreateImage failed with 0x00003009 ERR: ImageEGL.cpp:112 (operator()): eglCreateImage failed with 0x00003009 [9175:9175:1103/112050.271641:ERROR:scoped_egl_image.cc(23)] Failed to create EGLImage: EGL_SUCCESS [9175:9175:1103/112050.271673:ERROR:native_pixmap_egl_binding.cc(118)] Unable to initialize binding from pixmap [9175:9175:1103/112050.271722:ERROR:ozone_image_backing.cc(309)] OzoneImageBacking::ProduceSkiaGanesh failed to create GL representation [9175:9175:1103/112050.271756:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(255)] SharedImageManager::ProduceSkia: Trying to produce a Skia representation from an incompatible backing: OzoneImageBacking [9175:9175:1103/112050.271836:ERROR:gpu_service_impl.cc(1161)] Exiting GPU process because some drivers can't recover from errors. GPU process will restart shortly. [9123:9123:1103/112050.279706:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(984)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=8704 [9230:10:1103/112050.351415:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(131)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [9302:9302:1103/112050.389572:ERROR:angle_platform_impl.cc(44)] ImageEGL.cpp:112 (operator()): eglCreateImage failed with 0x00003009 ERR: ImageEGL.cpp:112 (operator()): eglCreateImage failed with 0x00003009 [9302:9302:1103/112050.389624:ERROR:scoped_egl_image.cc(23)] Failed to create EGLImage: EGL_SUCCESS [9302:9302:1103/112050.389653:ERROR:native_pixmap_egl_binding.cc(118)] Unable to initialize binding from pixmap [9302:9302:1103/112050.389692:ERROR:ozone_image_backing.cc(309)] OzoneImageBacking::ProduceSkiaGanesh failed to create GL representation [9302:9302:1103/112050.389718:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(255)] SharedImageManager::ProduceSkia: Trying to produce a Skia representation from an incompatible backing: OzoneImageBacking [9302:9302:1103/112050.389766:ERROR:gpu_service_impl.cc(1161)] Exiting GPU process because some drivers can't recover from errors. GPU process will restart shortly. [9230:10:1103/112050.393458:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(324)] GPU state invalid after WaitForGetOffsetInRange. [9123:9123:1103/112050.396226:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(984)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=8704 [9364:9364:1103/112050.592775:ERROR:angle_platform_impl.cc(44)] ImageEGL.cpp:112 (operator()): eglCreateImage failed with 0x00003009 ERR: ImageEGL.cpp:112 (operator()): eglCreateImage failed with 0x00003009 [9364:9364:1103/112050.592833:ERROR:scoped_egl_image.cc(23)] Failed to create EGLImage: EGL_SUCCESS [9364:9364:1103/112050.592888:ERROR:native_pixmap_egl_binding.cc(118)] Unable to initialize binding from pixmap [9364:9364:1103/112050.592928:ERROR:ozone_image_backing.cc(309)] OzoneImageBacking::ProduceSkiaGanesh failed to create GL representation [9364:9364:1103/112050.592952:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(255)] SharedImageManager::ProduceSkia: Trying to produce a Skia representation from an incompatible backing: OzoneImageBacking [9364:9364:1103/112050.592996:ERROR:gpu_service_impl.cc(1161)] Exiting GPU process because some drivers can't recover from errors. GPU process will restart shortly. [9123:9123:1103/112050.603060:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(984)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=8704 [9123:9123:1103/112050.826603:ERROR:sharing_service.cc(296)] Device registration failed with fatal error

After open the blank page, the console produces endless error log like below:

[9417:9450:1103/114737.987754:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(356)] SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox.

I'm on KDE Plasma 6.2.2 and using Wayland. Nvidia driver version is 565.57.01.