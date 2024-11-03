First webpage opened at each time Vivaldi started shows a blank screen on Wayland with Nvidia GPU
-
Recently after I switched to a Nvidia GPU, I suffer this wierd bug each time I freshly open Vivaldi and open a new webpage at the first time. For example, open a new web page (like youtube) at first time will show a blank screen, I have to close that tab and reopen it, the page will show normally.
This only happens to a Wayland session and I tried on X11, it works normally.
I got this log after I start Vivaldi from console.
[9175:9175:1103/112050.271573:ERROR:angle_platform_impl.cc(44)] ImageEGL.cpp:112 (operator()): eglCreateImage failed with 0x00003009 ERR: ImageEGL.cpp:112 (operator()): eglCreateImage failed with 0x00003009 [9175:9175:1103/112050.271641:ERROR:scoped_egl_image.cc(23)] Failed to create EGLImage: EGL_SUCCESS [9175:9175:1103/112050.271673:ERROR:native_pixmap_egl_binding.cc(118)] Unable to initialize binding from pixmap [9175:9175:1103/112050.271722:ERROR:ozone_image_backing.cc(309)] OzoneImageBacking::ProduceSkiaGanesh failed to create GL representation [9175:9175:1103/112050.271756:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(255)] SharedImageManager::ProduceSkia: Trying to produce a Skia representation from an incompatible backing: OzoneImageBacking [9175:9175:1103/112050.271836:ERROR:gpu_service_impl.cc(1161)] Exiting GPU process because some drivers can't recover from errors. GPU process will restart shortly. [9123:9123:1103/112050.279706:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(984)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=8704 [9230:10:1103/112050.351415:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(131)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [9302:9302:1103/112050.389572:ERROR:angle_platform_impl.cc(44)] ImageEGL.cpp:112 (operator()): eglCreateImage failed with 0x00003009 ERR: ImageEGL.cpp:112 (operator()): eglCreateImage failed with 0x00003009 [9302:9302:1103/112050.389624:ERROR:scoped_egl_image.cc(23)] Failed to create EGLImage: EGL_SUCCESS [9302:9302:1103/112050.389653:ERROR:native_pixmap_egl_binding.cc(118)] Unable to initialize binding from pixmap [9302:9302:1103/112050.389692:ERROR:ozone_image_backing.cc(309)] OzoneImageBacking::ProduceSkiaGanesh failed to create GL representation [9302:9302:1103/112050.389718:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(255)] SharedImageManager::ProduceSkia: Trying to produce a Skia representation from an incompatible backing: OzoneImageBacking [9302:9302:1103/112050.389766:ERROR:gpu_service_impl.cc(1161)] Exiting GPU process because some drivers can't recover from errors. GPU process will restart shortly. [9230:10:1103/112050.393458:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(324)] GPU state invalid after WaitForGetOffsetInRange. [9123:9123:1103/112050.396226:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(984)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=8704 [9364:9364:1103/112050.592775:ERROR:angle_platform_impl.cc(44)] ImageEGL.cpp:112 (operator()): eglCreateImage failed with 0x00003009 ERR: ImageEGL.cpp:112 (operator()): eglCreateImage failed with 0x00003009 [9364:9364:1103/112050.592833:ERROR:scoped_egl_image.cc(23)] Failed to create EGLImage: EGL_SUCCESS [9364:9364:1103/112050.592888:ERROR:native_pixmap_egl_binding.cc(118)] Unable to initialize binding from pixmap [9364:9364:1103/112050.592928:ERROR:ozone_image_backing.cc(309)] OzoneImageBacking::ProduceSkiaGanesh failed to create GL representation [9364:9364:1103/112050.592952:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(255)] SharedImageManager::ProduceSkia: Trying to produce a Skia representation from an incompatible backing: OzoneImageBacking [9364:9364:1103/112050.592996:ERROR:gpu_service_impl.cc(1161)] Exiting GPU process because some drivers can't recover from errors. GPU process will restart shortly. [9123:9123:1103/112050.603060:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(984)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=8704 [9123:9123:1103/112050.826603:ERROR:sharing_service.cc(296)] Device registration failed with fatal error
After open the blank page, the console produces endless error log like below:
[9417:9450:1103/114737.987754:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(356)] SharedImageManager::ProduceMemory: Trying to Produce a Memory representation from a non-existent mailbox.
I'm on KDE Plasma 6.2.2 and using Wayland. Nvidia driver version is 565.57.01.
Flags I have enabled are
--ozone-platform-hint=auto --enable-wayland-ime.
-
@JaesonFan
Welcome to the 'Vivaldiverse'.
Have fun with the browser and the many other possibilities offered by Vivaldi.
I am always happy to meet new Linux users here.
You say it only happens with 'Wayland'.
'NVIDIA' is often not very suitable for Linux.
Have you tried a different driver?
Vivaldi was programmed specifically for Linux from the start.
May I ask which Linux you are using, which 'Distribution'?
-
Thanks for the reply.
I'm currently using Manjaro Linux and I've tried 2 different drivers
550.127.05and
565.57.01, both having this problem.
I also noticed that on Wayland session, the HW Acc seems not working at all (at least on X11 it does), not very sure if this is related to the error message.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@JaesonFan
Quite possibly.
Have you already tried the 'Open Driver' for your NVIDIA card?
One more for you and you can then create your own signature.
You can then enter your equipment there.
It's always helpful with things like this.
'Manjaro' is based on 'Arch'.
We have someone here who is very familiar with it.
I'll write to the participant and ask for the opportunity to have a look at it here.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@JaesonFan
Done
If you write one more sentence, I can give you another and you can create your signature in the meantime.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@JaesonFan
Hi, Vivaldi just doesn't officially support Wayland, still to much issues.
I also see no reason to use Wayland, I have issues with other software like video editors, Blender 3D and so on.
No problems with Linux and Nvidia since 25 Years so far, just use what works.
-
@mib2berlin
Thank you for your contribution, your again helpful explanation.
I have never had any problems with NVIDIA myself, but I have heard about it.
Thank you for your attention.
It's working like clockwork here again.
-
@mib2berlin said in First webpage opened at each time Vivaldi started shows a blank screen on Wayland with Nvidia GPU:
@JaesonFan
Hi, Vivaldi just doesn't officially support Wayland, still to much issues.
I also see no reason to use Wayland, I have issues with other software like video editors, Blender 3D and so on.
No problems with Linux and Nvidia since 25 Years so far, just use what works.
I see... surely that Wayland is still buggy, but before I was using Wayland + AMD Radeon flawlessly, not expecting these much problems with the Nvidia RTX.
I think I will try the community open source driver to see if I can have any luck.
Thanks again for the help and , I will create my signature later.
-
@JaesonFan
Good luck
Hope we were able to help you.
(Of course, you can always distribute here too.
It costs nothing and makes others happy).