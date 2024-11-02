How to reduce the folder size?
The folder
~/Library/Application Support/Vivaldiis too big, is there any way to reduce the size without affecting the bookmarks, settings, etc.?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ericlv13 Hi, that's really huge.
What sub-folder is taking up the space? My guess is the File System folder.
The File System folder is used by sites to store data. Very often caused by downloading large files from sites like MEGA or similar that don't clear up after.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/File_System_API
The whole folder can safely be deleted when the browser is closed, or it will be cleared when deleting browser data.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/delete-browsing-data/
Not sure if File System is Storage/Cache or App. Cache.
Streptococcus
Why keep your cache or your history forever? If you clear those, you can save a lot of space.