Dividers in SpeedDial
Having many entries in a Speed Dial it is not so easy to recognize which symbols/thumbs belong together.
For better overview dividers could be useful.
Some UI parts like Bookmarks Bar, Bookmark Manager Notes Manager, Panels have already dividers.
Speed Dial groups are less keyboard accessible and use too much space in Speed Dial bar.
Folders are not a good visible solution for me, they take too much space in Speed Dials and needs a click or more keyboard strokes.
And i do not want to switch with keystrokes between Speed Dial groups or Workspaces.
This is a means of #usability and #accessibility.
Pesala Ambassador
@DoctorG Another way could be dropping the titles
/* Speed Dial | Hide Internal Page Titles */ .button-startpage button .button-title {display: none;}
