Currently there is an option to add separators into your bookmark lists, which are rendered as a nice horizontal line.

But there's no such option for speed dial, although it resides in a special bookmark folder as I can see. And you can already add a separator when editing your speed dial page as a bookmark folder. But it won't be rendered at speed dial page, though.

I propose to make it start a new row at least. But if you want to go for it hard it would be extra nice to see it as a horizonal line, too