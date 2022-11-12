Add support for bookmark separators on speed dial
Currently there is an option to add separators into your bookmark lists, which are rendered as a nice horizontal line.
But there's no such option for speed dial, although it resides in a special bookmark folder as I can see. And you can already add a separator when editing your speed dial page as a bookmark folder. But it won't be rendered at speed dial page, though.
I propose to make it start a new row at least. But if you want to go for it hard it would be extra nice to see it as a horizonal line, too
Nice idea
I really need this
Pesala Ambassador
@SoWrong The more general request: Windows 8 / Metro-style Speed Dial has more votes, but your request would be much easier to implement, in my opinion.
Do you know that you can have multiple speed dials? You could separate them into categories by adding folders instead of separators.