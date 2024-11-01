Good day! On Mac OS (and maybe on Windows too) the standard hotkey ⌘ (Command) + Shift + C in DevTools for "select an element in the page to inspect it" does not work. The site elements are not selected - it only works if you click on the corresponding icon in DevTools with the mouse.

The problem has been around for several years and it is quite possible that this hotkey has never worked in Vivaldi. But in Chrome it always works without problems.

I was hoping that sooner or later this issue would be fixed, but it seems that there are few Vivaldi users who use the DevTools panel or users, like me before, are too lazy to report this bug. I often edit the layout of sites and am used to doing it through the browser. Now I have to specifically launch Chrome just for this function.