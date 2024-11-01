This modification changes the hue of all web panel icons and makes them monochrome. The panel becomes overtly busy and the colors are all over the place with web panels, therefore it makes sense toning them down somewhat and letting them blend in more. We could do this with pure CSS of course, but this mod calculates the hue‐change and automatically adapts when switching, editing, and installing themes.

monochrome-icons.js

// Monochrome icons // version 2024.11.1 // https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/791344 // Makes web panel thumbnails monochrome depending on theme colors. (async function monochrome_icons() { "use strict"; function convert(srgb) { const val = srgb.slice(11, -1).trim().split(/\s+/); const r = Math.round(parseFloat(val[0]) * 255); const g = Math.round(parseFloat(val[1]) * 255); const b = Math.round(parseFloat(val[2]) * 255); const calc = (Math.atan2(Math.sqrt(3) * (g - b), 2 * r - g - b) * 180) / Math.PI; return (calc - 38.71).toFixed(2); } function theme(css) { const color = document.getElementById("main"); color.style = "color: color-mix(in hsl, var(--colorFgFadedMost) 70%, var(--colorHighlightBg));"; const srgb = getComputedStyle(color).getPropertyValue("color"); color.removeAttribute("style"); const hue = convert(srgb); console.info(`hue-change: ${hue}°`); css.innerHTML = ` .button-toolbar-webpanel img { filter: brightness(0.77) sepia(1) hue-rotate(${hue}deg); } #browser.isblurred.dim-blurred .button-toolbar-webpanel img { filter: brightness(0.77) sepia(1) hue-rotate(${hue}deg) opacity(0.65) !important; } `; } const add_style = (id) => { const style = document.createElement("style"); style.setAttribute("type", "text/css"); style.id = id; document.head.appendChild(style); return document.getElementById(id); }; const wait = () => { return new Promise((resolve) => { const check = document.getElementById("browser"); if (check) return resolve(check); else { const startup = new MutationObserver(() => { const el = document.getElementById("browser"); if (el) { startup.disconnect(); resolve(el); } }); startup.observe(document.body, { childList: true, subtree: true }); } }); }; const lazy = (el, observer) => { observer.observe(el, { attributes: true, attributeFilter: ["style"] }); }; await wait().then((browser) => { const css = add_style("vm-mi-style"); theme(css); const lazy_obs = new MutationObserver(() => { lazy_obs.disconnect(); setTimeout(() => { theme(css); lazy(browser, lazy_obs); }, 300); }); lazy(browser, lazy_obs); }); })();

Currently this modification changes web panel icons only, but you might as well expand it to include extension icons by adding .toolbar-extensions img to the CSS. Generally it can be applied to all images in the UI.

History

2024.11.0 Release

2024.11.1 Mix color on main instead of menu (bug hunted down by @AltCode)