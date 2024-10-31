It is great to see the Side panel with many old friends, Like Notes, and Mail. I look forward to using the task list as well.

But one absent panel that I used often and would like to see again is the LINKS panel. text heavy pages, especially those with ads pretending to be the download you want, it is very handy to be able to open the link panel and filter out what I want. Also very amusing on pages that, for instance, contain many midi files. In the past I have used the link panel to open all the files simultaneously creating very amusing sound effects.

Hopefully this one should be quick and easy to return.

Thank you.