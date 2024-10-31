Divide synced tabs according to workspaces
sirien.neiris
Hey
I've got several active workspaces with several "default" tabs in each, some of which are repetetive (gDrive, chat, different Trello boards...) That means when I open synced tabs on my mobile, what I get is a clutter of irrelevant tabs.
Would it be possible to, either:
- optically divide / group tabs according to their respective workspace of origin
- ...or at least divide tabs from workspaces from "main window" tabs
- or to optionally disable sync of tabs from workspaces
?
Thanks
mib2berlin Soprano
@sirien-neiris
Hi, maybe you can tab groups for this, they are synced and you don't have to fiddle with workspace/tab syncing.
There is a new/recovered feature in vivaldi:experiments
You can send a tab directly to your mobile, this may help too.
sirien.neiris
@mib2berlin unfortunately that doesn't really fit my user stories.
I often don't know in advance that I'll need to recover tab from my computer on my mobile, so sending is not an option.
Tab groups are something I use for other purposes, idk how comfortable it would be to add this purpose to it as well. But again it goes down to me not knowing in advance I'll want to recover something later.
Like this is not a MUST have feature, I will find my tab in the end. It's just it would be way more comfortable if the workspace division was clear at glance.