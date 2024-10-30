Solved Deleting Main Profile
will it cause problems if I delete the main profile? I have many profiles but I want to get rid of the main (first one that was ever created by default)
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@mib2berlin There's actually nothing stopping the user from deleting the Default profile through the Profile Manager UI. Just make sure the profile is not actually open when they do that or strange things will probably occur.
"Default" is just the name for the first profile created if no other profile exists.
But a user can have Profile 1, Profile 2 etc instead.
And the browser will just launch with the last used profile, or with the Profile Manager if set to do so.
However, I would strongly recommend that users who do not understand how profiles work or are not comfortable managing profile folders do NOT mess with these things.
For instance, if the user is told to look in "Default" for their files, they have to understand their "main" profile is no longer actually Default but could be "Profile 5". Only going to Help > About would show the actual location of the profile folder. Unless the user actually understands this, they are bound to get into trouble at some point.
@dalinar
Hi and no, just rename the folder Default in App Data\Local\Vivaldi\User Data.
Vivaldi create a new clean folder at next start.
Or do you want to make a profile folder your new default?
Then rename Default first and start Vivaldi once.
Delete the new content of Default and copy the content of Profile 1 to Default, for example.
Cheers, mib
I just want to get rid of that profile completely. So just to confirm, in that case you mean that I should choose one of my other profiles that should become the default one, delete the default folder and rename that profile folder to Default?
@dalinar
Then you mess up the profile management, Vivaldi create the Default folder anyway.
Delete the content in Default and copy the content of Profile 1 over.
If all work you can delete the Profile 1 in the profile manager.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Pathduck
Yep, I had an install with a deleted default profile and always I had to check something I was searching for the folder Default, annoying.
Ddalinar has marked this topic as solved