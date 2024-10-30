@mib2berlin There's actually nothing stopping the user from deleting the Default profile through the Profile Manager UI. Just make sure the profile is not actually open when they do that or strange things will probably occur.

"Default" is just the name for the first profile created if no other profile exists.

But a user can have Profile 1, Profile 2 etc instead.

And the browser will just launch with the last used profile, or with the Profile Manager if set to do so.

However, I would strongly recommend that users who do not understand how profiles work or are not comfortable managing profile folders do NOT mess with these things.

For instance, if the user is told to look in "Default" for their files, they have to understand their "main" profile is no longer actually Default but could be "Profile 5". Only going to Help > About would show the actual location of the profile folder. Unless the user actually understands this, they are bound to get into trouble at some point.