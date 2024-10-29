Hi

I am happily sync-ing between my iPhone and my Windows machine. Works a charm.

But all I see on my (work) Mac when I try to sync is "Initialising sync..." and it never actually does sync. (I kept it trying all day yesterday, but all day the message "Initialising sync..." stayed.) It did sync once upon a time...but no longer. I'm not sure when it started failing, but it has a while (e.g., a year or more).

I have confirmed I am using the correct credentials. (In any case, I am not told any of those are incorrect... just that sync-ing never actually seems to happen.)

I contacted Vivaldi support, and was told "Unfortunately, we have not been able to reproduce the problem you described", and that was that; I got nowhere.

I have reinstalled Vivaldi on my Mac; I have logged out and logged back in; I have reset my password; etc. Even so, all still works on iPhone and Windows, but still not on Mac.

It cannot be a connection issue surely, since I am happily using Vivaldi on my Mac... I just cannot get the sync to happen.

Any thoughts or advice? Please?

P.