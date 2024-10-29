Sync works between Windows and iOS, but not Mac
BackseaterP
Hi
I am happily sync-ing between my iPhone and my Windows machine. Works a charm.
But all I see on my (work) Mac when I try to sync is "Initialising sync..." and it never actually does sync. (I kept it trying all day yesterday, but all day the message "Initialising sync..." stayed.) It did sync once upon a time...but no longer. I'm not sure when it started failing, but it has a while (e.g., a year or more).
I have confirmed I am using the correct credentials. (In any case, I am not told any of those are incorrect... just that sync-ing never actually seems to happen.)
I contacted Vivaldi support, and was told "Unfortunately, we have not been able to reproduce the problem you described", and that was that; I got nowhere.
I have reinstalled Vivaldi on my Mac; I have logged out and logged back in; I have reset my password; etc. Even so, all still works on iPhone and Windows, but still not on Mac.
It cannot be a connection issue surely, since I am happily using Vivaldi on my Mac... I just cannot get the sync to happen.
Any thoughts or advice? Please?
P.
mib2berlin Soprano
@BackseaterP
Hi, the sync server is down for some hours now, I never saw it not working for so long.
You can check the status on status.vivaldi.com.
Cheers, mib
BackseaterP
@mib2berlin Thanks... but this issue (for me) has persisted for months...!
I just reinstalled Vivaldi (again), so maybe it will work when the server is back up.
Thanks.
P.
mib2berlin Soprano
@BackseaterP
I am not aware any Mac users report this but I don't read the MacOS section here.
Any VPN involved on Mac, do the other devices use the same network?
The device need to connect to https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync but you cant test this at moment.
If you use feeds: https://vivaldistatus.com/feed.atom
BackseaterP
@mib2berlin, thanks again.
My Mac works fine; Vivaldi works fine (as do other browsers), and connects to the internet and any webpage fine; no issue.
No VPN I am aware of (though my other devices are sometimes using a VPN and work fine).
It's just this blasted sync-ing...
mib2berlin Soprano
@BackseaterP
My browsers work fine too but if I enable my VPN Vivaldi sync stops working.
May you ask in the MacOS section.