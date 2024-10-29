Looking for someone to verify:

I rely on my keyboard to browse websites and currently on macOS with Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (arm64) no matter what setting I choose under Keyboard -> Full Keyboard Access, I can only TAB to buttons.

My System Settings are set to "Keyboard Navigation" switch enabled, which means that in Vivaldi, Setting the checkbox for Full Keyboard Access -> Inherit from System Settings should allow me to focus on links and form inputs. I believe Vivaldi is aware of this setting because when the checkbox is checked, it automatically selects the Focus All Controls radio button. However after a browser restart and a full system reboot, I can still only TAB to buttons in web pages.

If I explicitly select the radio button for Focus All Controls, the same thing happens.

Currently, there is no way to focus on links and form inputs using the keyboard on any web page in Vivaldi.