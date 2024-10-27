Hi, I'd like to make the tab bar slightly translucent so that content behind the Vivaldi window is visible in blurred form, similar to how desktop tinting on macOS works. As a macOS user, I feel this might make Vivaldi feel more 'native'.

I'm no CSS expert. I've tried a bunch of macOS-oriented CSS mods available on Github. I've tried overriding the styling of the tab bar elements. As a last resort, I even tried riffing on it with Claude/ChatGPT. Pure trial and error, just to see what is and isn't possible. So far, no luck.

Can anyone comment whether this is even possible at all? FWIW, Arc's sidebar applies desktop tinting, which gives me hope that maybe this is something that all Chromium-based browsers can manage.

Modding experts, what do you think?