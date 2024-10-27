"Close and clear tabs" Option in Vivaldi (like Brave, Edge & Kiwi)
-
I miss a feature that other browsers like Brave, Edge, and Kiwi offer: closing all tabs and starting a fresh session when exiting the browser (not through the menu).
Currently, Vivaldi restores the previous session upon reopening, which can be useful, but sometimes I want a clean slate. It would be fantastic to have an option that clears all tabs upon closing the browser.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@onvivaldi1
HI, there is a setting in Privacy and Security > Clear session browsing data on exit.
This should do what you request.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi,
The user means that this just work exiting from the Menu Button.
I guess the FR already exist.
-
@mib2berlin Thank you. Yes, i know this setting, but I always have to click on "Exit" in the menu to end my session. I want this to happen automatically when I close the browser using the Task Manager.
-
This is how Brave and Edge handle it with these features, making it much more convenient by avoiding the extra step of selecting "Exit" from the menu.
Brave
Edge
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@onvivaldi1
Hm, there is an advantage of the Vivaldi way, you can decide what do you want at closing.
Keep all tabs use the task manager, clear all tabs use Exit.
But I guess it should be possible to do this automatically (too).
Cheers, mib
-
Just another Toggle Option!
-
This post is deleted!