V7 - I'm Loving the Browser's UI Responsiveness and overall release
-
Hi everyone
I've been using Vivaldi since pre-release on Jan 2015. I loved that it brought many of the missing Opera features from back in the day.
I haven't made it my main browser because of bugs in certain sites (which have been ironed out over the years) and overall sluggish UI (I've been using Firefox instead, and Vivaldi as the occasional fallback).
But man, I'm impressed with V7 (At least on MacOS). I like the icons (Although I know people are pissed off at them), and it's responsive.
Tabs change pretty fast, the UI feel snappy, and navigation seem a breeze.
I don't know about others, but I'm really happy with this release! Keep up the great work !
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@superjose i think most people had a UI that just worked for them or matched the aesthetic they were going for annd it caused a wave of disturbance in the community bbecause it was like oh sorry youll have to use compact mode if you want your old ui back
dont get me wrong its not all bad the backend changes were welcomed
-
@mikeyb2001 said in V7 - I'm Loving the Browser's UI Responsiveness and overall release:
@superjose i think most people had a UI that just worked for them or matched the aesthetic they were going for annd it caused a wave of disturbance in the community bbecause it was like oh sorry youll have to use compact mode if you want your old ui back
dont get me wrong its not all bad the backend changes were welcomed
Gotcha.
It always happens when there are changes.
-
ImaginaryFreedom
@superjose said in V7 - I'm Loving the Browser's UI Responsiveness and overall release:
It always happens when there are changes.
Not really.
This change destroyed many people's efficient working setups and replaced them with what many consider an ugly, inefficient UI design, with no straightforward way to get a semblance of their finely-tuned personal setups back without a lot of research and manual work.
For a browser that constantly touts how it adapts to the user's configuration and layout preferences, this is a direct refutation of that concept.