Hi everyone

I've been using Vivaldi since pre-release on Jan 2015. I loved that it brought many of the missing Opera features from back in the day.

I haven't made it my main browser because of bugs in certain sites (which have been ironed out over the years) and overall sluggish UI (I've been using Firefox instead, and Vivaldi as the occasional fallback).

But man, I'm impressed with V7 (At least on MacOS). I like the icons (Although I know people are pissed off at them), and it's responsive.

Tabs change pretty fast, the UI feel snappy, and navigation seem a breeze.

I don't know about others, but I'm really happy with this release! Keep up the great work !