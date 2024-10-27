Missing Rounded Tabs Tabs in Vivaldi 7 Private Windows
-
manikandan
How do I enable the same normal new Vivaldi 7 UI for its Private Windows?
7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 11
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@manikandan User Interface Density
To change the UI density:
Go to Settings > Appearance > Window Appearance > User Interface Density.
Choose between:
Regular i.e. the more spacious layout, and
Compact layout.
Compact Menu Layout
While you’re deciding on the density of the user interface, you can also make a call on the density of menus.
To switch from spacious menus to compact ones:
Go to Settings > Appearance > Window Appearance > User Interface Density.
Enable Compact Menu Layout.
Restart the browser.
oh You Mean Get The NEW UI in Private Mode
Look at the theme Settings For the Default theme and copy them in the private theme except the colors
-
manikandan
@mikeyb2001 So currently no new UI for default Private Window theme.
-
Hi,
As default it has Round 4, delivered or missed?
But you can create a copy and modify it.
Take a default theme and copy its settings to a new one.
Dark has 14 (max)
Apply the Private theme to a default window and add a New Theme, (will be based on the current active)
Then modify it as you like.
Export when finished to have a backup.
Choose the new Theme for Private Windows
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps