User Interface Density

To change the UI density:

Go to Settings > Appearance > Window Appearance > User Interface Density.

Choose between:

Regular i.e. the more spacious layout, and

Compact layout.

Compact Menu Layout

While you’re deciding on the density of the user interface, you can also make a call on the density of menus.

To switch from spacious menus to compact ones:

Enable Compact Menu Layout.

Restart the browser.

oh You Mean Get The NEW UI in Private Mode

Look at the theme Settings For the Default theme and copy them in the private theme except the colors