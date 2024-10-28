Dashboard sticky note: Ability to blur contents
mohamadeen
The new dashboard is awesome. I like the sticky note widget! But I imagine myself putting some notes in there that I wouldn't want to show always to anyone looking at my computer, maybe when I am sharing my screen at work for example.
I have the feature request shown below to add a small "blur/unblur" icon to just hide the contents of the widget. Maybe this could be extended to email and tasks widgets as well?
Also overthinking/over-engineering the feature – this be extended into a settings of its own, maybe "auto-blur widgets when you share your screen".