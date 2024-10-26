Broken symlinks
I have always wanted to ask this, but never thought about it before when logged in to the forum.
The directory:
/home/user/.config/vivaldi/
contains three symlinks:
SingletonCookie -> nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn SingletonLock -> systemname-nnnn SingletonSocket -> /tmp/..com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.xxxxx/SingletonSocket=
The destinations of the first two of those do not exist (with the directory listing of them appearing in red).
The listing of the directory referenced in the third symlink contains two entries:
SingletonCookie -> nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn SingletonSocket=
The first (another non-existent destination) repeats the number of the cookie in the profile directory.
The second shows an actual socket.
Since broken symlinks usually indicate that something has gone wrong, I wonder:
Has something gone wrong specific to my setup?
What purpose(s) do the cookie and lock (which don't exist) have?
With a possible answer to question 2 of "obviously, nothing too important," why do these broken entries get created in the first place?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@0001 A little searching finds me:
https://source.chromium.org/chromium/chromium/src/+/main:chrome/browser/process_singleton_posix.cc
Like a lot of Chromium stuff, this is not documented anywhere but in the source.
I guess someone actually on Linux will have to say if this is normal or not.
mib2berlin Soprano
@0001
Hi, they are "normal" in a Linux install.
I cant say what they are doing in Vivaldi but locking on Linux is only one process can access a file at the same time.
Cheers, mib