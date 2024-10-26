I have always wanted to ask this, but never thought about it before when logged in to the forum.

The directory:

/home/user/.config/vivaldi/

contains three symlinks:

SingletonCookie -> nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn SingletonLock -> systemname-nnnn SingletonSocket -> /tmp/..com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.xxxxx/SingletonSocket=

The destinations of the first two of those do not exist (with the directory listing of them appearing in red).

The listing of the directory referenced in the third symlink contains two entries:

SingletonCookie -> nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn SingletonSocket=

The first (another non-existent destination) repeats the number of the cookie in the profile directory.

The second shows an actual socket.

Since broken symlinks usually indicate that something has gone wrong, I wonder: