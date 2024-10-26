500$ - 700$ Freedos Laptop Recommendation
My 12 years old HP Pavilion g6 is dying.
3 years ago the hard drive died. Windows 7 died too. I replaced it with a 128 gb SSD and installed Linux Mint. Laptop came back to life. Recently I can't even install Linux (so ı' m using Zorin OS on USB) because the graphic card probably died or broke down. I think it's time to buy a new laptop. But my budget is limited. Can you please recommend me a quality freedos laptops between 500-700?
Thank you.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pardus
Hi, I guess in this budget all you can buy is 10 times faster than your G6, it depends if you need other features, gaming for example.
2022 I bought a Samsung Galaxy Book 15FHD for a friend and was amazed how fast and good this thing is for 400€.
16" display, metal case, good keyboard but not for gaming.
I always buy devices published one year ago or a bit more, you can save a lot of money if you not but the newest hardware.
Cheers, mib
I don't think I'll be playing games. Just for daily use. For example, internet, video, music etc. What I expect from a laptop is that it doesn't break down for a long time.
While researching, I saw Dell laptops with Ubuntu installed. What do you think about Dell laptops?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pardus
I bought one used from a refurbish shop for 400€ but send it back because to much plastic for me and the display was not good enough for me.
Got back to HP.
This is just an example on the upper price range, CPU from 2022.
https://www.notebooksbilliger.de/hp+probook+455+g9+8h4e8aa+816502?nbbct=2003_adw
You can save some money if you find one without OS, maybe 20-30€.
@Pardus I've had Dell. It ran pretty good, but had some glitches that just irritated me to death. I moved back from Dell to HP. Are you buying in Europe or the US?
@Pardus Here's a really sweet laptop at a good price:
https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/hp-laptop-17-cp3047nr?jumpid=cs_con_nc_ns&utm_medium=cs&utm_source=ga&utm_campaign=HP-Store_US_All_CPS_All_AMD_Google_All_Smart-PLA&utm_content=sp&adid=&addisttype=xpla&7F1Z5UA%23ABA&cq_src=google_ads&cq_cmp=20532148701&cq_con=&cq_term=&cq_med=pla&cq_plac=&cq_net=x&cq_pos=&cq_plt=gp&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwsoe5BhDiARIsAOXVoUstHVZACqE8310bqHeulBX8XA7DtbsKwQONBRPnuE7KgAe3hZMxQicaAl0XEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds
You could replace the Win OS with linux at zero cost.
Thanks for your suggestions. I took notes. I also found some options from different brands that fit my budget. I will come back here again when I have my options clear and ask for your suggestions. The brands I am currently considering are: HP, Lenovo, Asus and Acer.
It is very difficult to choose. I could go crazy.
Extra question: Is there any problem installing Linux on these brands?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pardus
I am writing it from Opensuse on my HP Probook and I never had issues to install Linux on any laptop specially if it is not latest newest hardware.
Cheers, mib