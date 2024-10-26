Dashboard RSS delete message without opening RSS/ATOM panel
Hello , i like the new Vivaldi v7.0 dashboard but the RSS/ATOM widget doesn't have any option to delete a new message .
Is this possible to add this option to the RSS/ATOM widget ?
@Gwrvan I have a similar request for mail, I don't want to have to go to the full blown mail client to mark an email as read or just take a glance.
What would work is this old feature request
VB-105656 [Mail] Show mail action buttons on hover in mail list view
This is how it looks like in HCL notes: