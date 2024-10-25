When I type to url bar I just want to use search engine
Hello there,
I tried to find any solution but I failed, so I decided to ask myself.
When I open new tab, I type something and press enter, one of 3 following things happen:
- it calls search engine or goes to website
- it finds some page which matches my input in my history and opens it
- it opens already open tab which matches my input
I want 1 in 99% of cases. Sometimes 2 and 3 can be handy, but I usually its not what I want and it just bothers me.
I tried to find solution on the internet, or tried to find possible settings, but I failed.
Is there possibility that the first option is always "go to the url/use google engine when its not valid url" and under this would be matching history records or open tabs? If no, can I disable it for good?
Thanks a lot in advance.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Huholoman
Hi, I never tried this but you can disable all except Search Suggestions in the Drop-Down Priority List in Settings > Address Bar.
Use the search field instead of the address bar work 100%.
Cheers, mib
Good point tho. I tried whether search engine shortcuts work and they do, I just have to learn that ctrl+l is for url and strl+k is for everything else No that terrible.
Aaron Translator
@Huholoman
Read pls:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/address-field/
- Enter "search engine nickname" + space + "search keyword" to search using the search engine you selected.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@mib2berlin so search suggestion only is like any other browser right
There is one more thing tho. When I type vivaldi.net to the url bar, it suggests some specific page, for example
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102334/when-i-type-to-url-bar-i-just-want-to-use-search-engine/4
and to get rid of it I have to pres delete which is also quite disturbing. Can this be deleted? Ive been looking for it in the settings many times since it was introduced in an update some time ago.
But it is not just suggestion, vivaldi literally add it to the url bar like some kind of autocomplete. I dont mind there is hint list under the bar, but this feature literally adds random (most viewed or who knows) specific page.
I know that. Some time now I need to explicitly specify default browser, this is not the wors case, I believe I already got used to it. What I dont like is the kind of "autocomplete" feature, i write "viv" and it shows me in the bar "https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102334/when-i-type-to-url-bar-i-just-want-to-use-search-engine/4". This is probably something I want to get rid of the most.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mikeyb2001
It should but I don't test this.
@Huholoman
Did you disabled all check boxes in the priority list?
B searchterm gives you only Bing search results, nothing else.
Aaron Translator
Okey, im retarded, I completly missed the "Drop-Down Menu Priority" for some reason. This looks like the root of my problem, Ill try to tinker with it a bit.
Thanks everyone a lot!
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
Please dont use the R word even against yourself here
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
It's pretty simple.
Typing
vival- it suggests the best result, in this case the Direct Match result as this has priority. It also suggests Bookmarks as these have "vival" in the url.
If you want to search press DownArrow to focus the search option, or Delete to remove the autocomplete.
If you don't want Direct Match results, disable it.
If you don't want results from Bookmarks, disable it.
etc...
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Huholoman Try Settings, Search:
- Show as Button
That saves space and has the added advantage that the last-used search engine is remembered instead of always using the default. You could also enable:Always Search in New Tab