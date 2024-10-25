Hello there,

I tried to find any solution but I failed, so I decided to ask myself.

When I open new tab, I type something and press enter, one of 3 following things happen:

it calls search engine or goes to website it finds some page which matches my input in my history and opens it it opens already open tab which matches my input

I want 1 in 99% of cases. Sometimes 2 and 3 can be handy, but I usually its not what I want and it just bothers me.

I tried to find solution on the internet, or tried to find possible settings, but I failed.

Is there possibility that the first option is always "go to the url/use google engine when its not valid url" and under this would be matching history records or open tabs? If no, can I disable it for good?

Thanks a lot in advance.