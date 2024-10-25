Feeds tab icon incorrectly shows as Mail
I'm relatively new to Vivaldi and have started using features other than the browser with the 7.0 release.
I noticed that when accessing Feeds from the left panel and opening a feed in a browser tab, the tab incorrectly reads "Mail" rather than the feed title. If you follow the repro steps and click a second feed, then the title of the tab is as expected.
Steps to reproduce:
- Ensure the feeds tab is already closed
- Access Feeds from the left panel
- Click on a feed to open it
Observed behavior:
Feeds tab for the selected feed opens, but the tab title is "Mail"
Expected behavior:
Tab title is "{feed name} (Feeds)"
App details:
7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Ubuntu 24.04 (via Snap) on Raspberry Pi 5
Aaron Translator
In fact, both emails and RSS subscription messages are officially called messages.
mossman Ambassador
No, he's correct - if you open the feeds from the mail panel or the feeds panel the page will be titled "mail". If you open mail, then click feeds in the mail panel it's titled "feeds" instead.
Not that I care...
Yeah, it's a completely minor display issue, verging on not worth fixing. Just wanted to be helpful with bug reports.
Maybe it's time to implement a standalone interface for feeds without the clutter of the mail interface as requested here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53503/fully-split-mail-and-feed-reader
It is insane that 4 years has passed since this request and we are still forced to use a bloatware. IMHO Vivaldi's most unique property is that we can fine tune everything, but somehow this issue is still not solved.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Nekomajin
Hi, it is not an issue but a feature request and it is not even tagged as NICE TO HAVE.
I would not wait for it and if you don't have mail accounts it doesn't bloat anything.
@mib2berlin
It does bloat the whole UI, because we have a toolbar and a context menu filled with options, which does not even make sense in a feed reader.
My original feature request has been merged into the thread I linked above. It had quite a few upvotes and it was tagged as a feature request. Even @jon replied to a comment of mine in an other thread that it could be implemented sometime in the future. Well, 4 years has passed.
From the developers' point of view I understand why it uses the same backend with mail, but it does not have to use the same front end. The feed reader shouts for a simple, clean UI, somewhat similar to what we have for notes.
We can opt out from basicaly all functionality we don't want to use. We can edit the toolbars, the menus, we can customize the themes, even inject content scipts and styles, yet somehow we can't get rid of this bloated interface in the feed reader.
And no, editing the mail toolbar and the menus is not an option in this case, because it would ruin a mail interface as well.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Nekomajin
I am not against your request but the team have 5400 already and you can change the UI tool bar and the menus like you want.
Just remove the not needed icons and menu entries.
I have removed all entries about tab stacks, the Vivaldi team don't do it if don't use it even it is a complete useless feature to me.
-
@mib2berlin
As I said, it's not an option in this case as it would ruin the mail interface as well.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Nekomajin
I am sorry, had to re read your post.
Cheers, mib