@mib2berlin

It does bloat the whole UI, because we have a toolbar and a context menu filled with options, which does not even make sense in a feed reader.

My original feature request has been merged into the thread I linked above. It had quite a few upvotes and it was tagged as a feature request. Even @jon replied to a comment of mine in an other thread that it could be implemented sometime in the future. Well, 4 years has passed.

From the developers' point of view I understand why it uses the same backend with mail, but it does not have to use the same front end. The feed reader shouts for a simple, clean UI, somewhat similar to what we have for notes.

We can opt out from basicaly all functionality we don't want to use. We can edit the toolbars, the menus, we can customize the themes, even inject content scipts and styles, yet somehow we can't get rid of this bloated interface in the feed reader.

And no, editing the mail toolbar and the menus is not an option in this case, because it would ruin a mail interface as well.