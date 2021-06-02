@Jon has already said that we can expect a separate feed reader page in the future, but let's make sure that we can vote on that.

I understand the concept of using the mail backed for the feeds as well, but I would like to have a separate page accesible from both the sidebar and the start page navbar. I'd like to get rid of the whole mail panel, because it's too crowded for my taste and have my feeds in a three column interface.

Left column: The list of the sites I am subscribed to.

Middle column: The list of the articles from the selected site.

Right column: The selected article.

EDIT:

To clarify, the feed reader page should not contain any reference to the Mail functionalities, which are not necessary to subscribe/organize/read feeds. There is no need to override the default address bar either.

