Fully split Mail and Feed Reader
This will allow for independent enabling/disabling and different UI/customizations.
For example, right now I don't want to use the Email client so I disable it, but the Feeds are gone with it (even though you can still change stuff in settings).
PS: Yes, I know it's a massive change, I still want to suggest it
As a workaround you can create a separate profile for use with Mail. In the other profile you can right click links to open them with the main profile. This would allow independent UI customisations, and keep a separate profile folder.
I think NSANE wants only this
and not this
which he would get, when he makes a new mail profile
@derDay oh, I now understand the request better.
Oh, that's exactly what I did, but I feel it's not enough. The filters, flags, mailing lists, etc., those all need to go, and there's no way to do it yet.
@NSANE Well, you can hide with CSS if you don't need them&change the mail icon to rss feed.
But not very useful (yet) as you can't use feeds without mail.It seems you can but...
I think the "easiest" idea for this would be:
M3 functions:
- disable mail&feed (current)
- disable mail only
- mail panel become a feed panel;
- mail specific items will be hidden;
- enabled (current if on)
Woudn't a better solution be to just include a checkbox to separate the RSS feed into its own panel, similar to contacts and calendar? Right now feeds even have their own settings page, but are hidden as a subsection of the email panel, which seems wonky to me...
@Jon has already said that we can expect a separate feed reader page in the future, but let's make sure that we can vote on that.
I understand the concept of using the mail backed for the feeds as well, but I would like to have a separate page accesible from both the sidebar and the start page navbar. I'd like to get rid of the whole mail panel, because it's too crowded for my taste and have my feeds in a three column interface.
- Left column: The list of the sites I am subscribed to.
- Middle column: The list of the articles from the selected site.
- Right column: The selected article.
EDIT:
To clarify, the feed reader page should not contain any reference to the Mail functionalities, which are not necessary to subscribe/organize/read feeds. There is no need to override the default address bar either.
//MODEDIT: merged duplicated request
Woudn't a better solution be to just include a checkbox to separate the RSS feed into its own panel, similar to contacts and calendar? Right now feeds even have their own settings page, but are hidden as a subsection of the email panel, which seems wonky to me...
After spending the past few weeks with mail/feeds, I find myself in complete agreement with this. A separate feed panel would be MUCH more elegant/less cluttered/altoughter user friendlier.
If you get a good bit on e-mail and you have a busy RSS feed, it gets to be too much all at once (in
the same place).
Currently I am only using YouTube Feed feature, so I welcome this FR.
atlemo Vivaldi Team
We are working on a separate Feeds panel.
Folgore101
@atlemo said in Fully split Mail and Feed Reader:
We are working on a separate Feeds panel.
If it could be something like that i would be very happy.
Thank you for this!
Although...
There's still a 'feeds' menu option under the mail tab. Meaning there's now two.
But
I really appreciate the split, thank you again.
@jdvernet said in Fully split Mail and Feed Reader:
There's still a 'feeds' menu option under the mail tab. Meaning there's now two.
That's just for me who really couldn't care less about a separate feeds panel but wants to have his feeds integrated in mail. Isn't it great how everyone gets to use Vivaldi how they prefer it?
I bet that sooner or later they'll allow hiding certain elements in the mail panel, this was also possible in M2
The current mail preview now has a separate panel for RSS. I guess that starts to help keep things separate.
@lonm said in Fully split Mail and Feed Reader:
The current mail preview now has a separate panel for RSS. I guess that starts to help keep things separate.
Yes, "starts" to help
Imo, RSS should be entirely removed from the mail panel.
The problem now are the count badges:
- There's no separate badge for RSS
- The badge for mail includes RSS feed, making it counterproductive
Email - involving some urgency - should have a separate, dedicated counter, not obscured by RSS.
gmg Vivaldi Team
@maclan
You can exclude the Feeds from a counter by using the view toggles. If you do that in the Unread folder then the counters on the mail button and the panel won't be affected by feeds (and any folder you do it in will also not include feeds)
I don't know why Vivaldi has this page hidden away, but that feature, and many others are outlined here