Hello on this wonderful post-release Friday!

As we had our 7.0 launch yesterday, it only makes sense to make this week's poll about it. Hope most of you have already updated your browser and tried out the new feature, namely our new Start Page Dashboard .

If you've been playing with it, we'd like to know which of the available widgets are the most useful to you.

To learn more about it, you can take a look at the Help Page, which explains how to set up your Dashboard the way you want, describing every widget so you can choose what works for you.

Have a wonderful weekend!