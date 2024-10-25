Solved Friday poll: we have a new feature, the Dashboard!
Hello on this wonderful post-release Friday!
As we had our 7.0 launch yesterday, it only makes sense to make this week's poll about it. Hope most of you have already updated your browser and tried out the new feature, namely our new Start Page Dashboard .
If you've been playing with it, we'd like to know which of the available widgets are the most useful to you.
To learn more about it, you can take a look at the Help Page, which explains how to set up your Dashboard the way you want, describing every widget so you can choose what works for you.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Here's this week's results (and the ranking of your favourite widgets so far!). It's quite disputed
The top 3 positions are taken by:
- Calendar (13%)
- Latest Emails and Date (10% each)
- Notes and Webpage (9% each)
The rest are, in a decreasing order of votes: Speed Dials, Feeds and Tasks (8% each), Bookmarks (7%) and Tip of the day, Top Sites and Privacy Statistics (6% each).
Keep sharing your feedback as to how to improve the Dashboard, and thanks to all who are already sharing their custom widgets with the community!
To be honest, I tried out the dashboard. Unfortunately, there are no widgets that interest me. What I want most is a world clock that can display the time zones of several cities around the world on the same screen. Or can anyone recommend me a ready-made website? I will try adding a web widget.
derDay Supporters
@Aaron
at https://webuhr.de/uhrzeit/ you have (at the bottom) an embed link which you could use for your own "website"
@derDay Great !
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
I unfortunately disabled it when i couldn't make Gmail and Gcal big enough to see without opening them anyway i don't used the Vivaldi Tools so its not useful for me personally
@mikeyb2001 said in Friday poll: we have a new feature, the Dashboard!:
make Gmail and Gcal big enough to see without opening them
What about web panel?
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Aaron i tried that
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@marialeal Hi, I've been using it since it was introduced and i think it has good potential.
As a translator, i would like "Tip of the day" to be translated too, do you know if it's planned or is it too complicated? Only the part displayed in the Widget would be enough, then the entire explanation in "Vivaldi Tips" can remain in English, for those who want it is a good opportunity to use Vivaldi Translate.
@marialeal I think the dashboard is a great new feature! I hope it will see some more improvements and tweaks over time, but it's really neat!
I've already started a thread about dashboard feedback that may be of interest for you and which is still available once you close this thread https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102065/dashboard-and-widgets-feedback
The TL;DR of that is
- needs a widget store for custom ones
- space usage should be improved for systems with little vertical screen real estate
- fun using home assistant dashboards in a webpage widget. Adds power!
- mail widget is useful, missing some functionality to make it rock VB-109796 and VB-109799
- suggestion to add a widget that allows selecting the active theme and present a featured one from the theme store VB-110565
Webpage widgets are super nice when you have the skills to customize them, but for just showing a web page, it would be good to have the ability to zoom VB-109803
Thanks a bunch!
PS apparently you haven't linked to the poll -> https://vivaldi.net/
iqaluit Supporters
@marialeal New design & Dashboard is gorgeous. Absolutely love it!
I am dropping a line here marialeal, to say that PGP decryption is becoming a necessity. IMHO relying on this forum and votes do not do justice to the importance of having this function in a regular mail client. Limited number of voters might not use it but -at least- decrpytion is a must. Thunderbird has it, a few other clients have it. Even FairEmail for Android has it. Vivaldi must not fall behind. It is a necessity. I just wanted to reiterate my view. Thanks for the service & Cheers !
I tried Dashboard for a couple of minutes and disabled it. I don't use Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, Notes, Privacy statistics..
I rather would like to see Speed Dials improvements with more options to organize bookmarks like compact list view for example.
And also Bookmarks Management improvements by supporting 2-pane layout.
derDay Supporters
some weeks ago I deleted all my (6?) speeddials shortcuts because I never used them so only the privacy statistics left there.
so for me it's a cool new change to have the dashboard now
-
iqaluit Supporters
@Stardust You don't use mail client in general or you don't use Vivaldi Mail in particular, I am curious to know
-
@iqaluit I use Thunderbird, I prefer a separate app and I am not a heavy email user
I never used mail in Opera Presto, I tried Opera mail only when it became a standalone app (when chropera disaster happened) and it was very nice. Good times!
My notes are also not in the browser. I used Vivaldi Feeds in the past, but not anymore (I mean, I haven't checked my feeds in years).
New Ideas for the next polls:
- Square or round?
- Accent colors or not?
martinreyhan2052
Agreed, a world clock is an excellent idea.
-
Lottipetrelli
@marialeal I am sorry, but when I tried out the dashboard, I was outraged from the very first moment. Preset in the shopping window where the two most environmentally harmful and controversial online shops: Shein and Temu. For me, that doesn't cast Vivaldi in a good light
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Lottipetrelli You can delete these bookmarks and that's it.
-
@WildEnte cool thanks for sharing!!
-
@Folgore101 Never say never...but I don't think it will happen, unfortunately. There's already a lot of stuff being translated all the time, and new tips are published daily, so it would be a lot of work/updating. Furthermore, this content is not on the website, but on a blog, so it wouldn't go through Weblate.