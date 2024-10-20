I like the Dashboard. Finally, it's a useful Start Page. The Wiktionary widget is exactly what I've been looking for.

Because I don't use bookmarks, the Speed Dial hasn't been useful to me at all. I open a Start Page only to start a new search, as a starting point of a new tab stack. The Dashboard is much more useful to me than the Speed Dial.

Here are some feature requests:

Drag & Drop a widget to the Tab Bar to open it as a tab (without removing the widget).

As a philologist, I love Wiktionary and the Wiktionary widget is exactly what I've been looking for. But a widget is too small and also I sometimes want to start a tab stack from there.

A simple analogue clock. This could be part of the calendar widget.

Weather. This could also be part of another widget.

Because the desktop of macOS can show widgets, the latter two (clock and weather) aren't strictly necessary, but those desktop widgets are almost always covered by apps . . .