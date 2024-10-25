Mute a tab
Information about muting the card should be visible at all times (crossed out loudspeaker icon). Mute/unmute sound should also be visible under the right mouse button.
Let me explain. I'm listening to the broadcast on YouTube. I need to mute the tab for a while. If the speakers don't speak, I can't restore the sound (there is no speaker icon, there is only 'mute' under the right mouse button)
@duzers this is already a feature
@mikeyb2001 You didn’t fully understand. I have no information that the tab is "muted" when it isn’t emitting any sound.
@duzers screenshot what you see
@mikeyb2001
Sound in transmission:
No sound in transmission:
Information about mute ONLY when there is a sound in transmission...:
...but I would like the mute information to always be displayed.
RammsteinAM Translator
Upvoted. But there are some things to consider.
When I use the default settings and mute a tab, then sure, I want the Unmute button to always be visible even when the tab doesn't play any sound. But I have changed the site permissions for some websites and set the sound permission to "Block" (e.g. some sites with an annoying support chat that plays a notification sound when you open the page). For them I don't want the Muted Speaker icon to always be visible. So I think this should only apply to tabs that have been manually muted.