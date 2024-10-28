Thanks as well.

I really don't get why these people seem compelled to slowly convert this browser from a formerly reliable and refreshingly plain looking "work horse" into an (at least per default) convoluted, unusable mess with optics that I can only see appealing to literal children. There hasn't been a single layout change in the last 2+ years that didn't make me groan and instantly think about a rollback and/or finally quitting Vivaldi for good, even if it happened to not break any extension for a change. Not a single of these changes made even remotely sense for power users or Desktop users.

At least it is possible to deal with this for now...

Being a software developer with 20+ years in the industry myself, I'd really love to hear the rationale for all of this. If it even goes beyond "If we don't constantly change random stuff despite nobody asking for it we might lose our jobs", that is.

Sorry for the rant, but this is highly frustrating if you just want a browser that works, nothing else.