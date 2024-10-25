@Alpetrus,

AFAICS the Special Use attribute is not set to identify the archive folder on the server so it is left to the client to choose.

If your archive folder is not Archive in Outlook's web client then consider making a feature request to be able to set this in Vivaldi should a similar request not exist here, Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests | Vivaldi Forum

FWIW for me, Outlook's web client has an Archive folder that is used for storing archived messages; this is the default and cannot be changed AFAICS