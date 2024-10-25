Outlook and default "Archive" folder
Alpetrus Supporters
Vivaldi Mail client doesn't recognize default (imap) archive folder for outlook account and creates another one. Other default folders like trash, spam, send are recognize correctly. Is any way to set the right default archive folder in Vivaldi Mail (maybe same hidden settings)?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Alpetrus
Hi, I tested this with my outlook.de account, send a mail to this account, archive the message.
It appear in the Vivaldi mail client in the Archive folder.
Do you meant you have two Archive folder in the Vivaldi mail client?
Cheers, mib
Alpetrus Supporters
I added my (...)@outlook.com account (web: outlook.live.com, IMAP server: outlook.office365.com).
If option "Add Archive Folder if Missing" is unchecked, button "Move to Archive" is inactive.
If option "Add Archive Folder if Missing" is checked, button "Move to Archive" is active and moves mails to folder created by Vivaldi Mail (not default outlook archive folder), so I see two folders "Archive”.
yojimbo274064400
AFAICS the Special Use attribute is not set to identify the archive folder on the server so it is left to the client to choose.
If your archive folder is not Archive in Outlook's web client then consider making a feature request to be able to set this in Vivaldi should a similar request not exist here, Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests | Vivaldi Forum
FWIW for me, Outlook's web client has an Archive folder that is used for storing archived messages; this is the default and cannot be changed AFAICS