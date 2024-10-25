@jerry7 If you don't like the UI (a lot of users do), then simply change to a UI that you do like. There's no effort to it...

Go to Settings/Appearance and select compact density, then select a theme that doesn't have floating tabs. Bingo. Back to the old look.

In my case, V7 didn't change anything about my UI look. Not anything. I use vertical tabs and a theme that doesn't have floating tabs, and have used the compact density setting since Chromium defaulted to the "open" (id space-wasting) UI look.