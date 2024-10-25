The Fisher Price interface for children!
What the absolute H**ll is going on here? Have you all lost track of your senses? In this day and age of most of us wanting a slimmer browser with as little screen real estate taken up as possible Vivaldi have went in the opposite direction. Lets make our tabs look like a Lego playset shall we? This is a disaster, please tell me how to go back to something that looks like a normal browser as opposed to a 13 year old's art homework! I have to say that Brave looks more inviting by the day. This is now more nonsense over function than anything else.
@jerry7 If you don't like the UI (a lot of users do), then simply change to a UI that you do like. There's no effort to it...
Go to Settings/Appearance and select compact density, then select a theme that doesn't have floating tabs. Bingo. Back to the old look.
In my case, V7 didn't change anything about my UI look. Not anything. I use vertical tabs and a theme that doesn't have floating tabs, and have used the compact density setting since Chromium defaulted to the "open" (id space-wasting) UI look.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Ayespy I downloaded chrome earlier to check if that was the case but nope they still have the rounded rectangular tabs the only browser I know that has pill tabs is opera one
ZZalex108 locked this topic
@mikeyb2001 I was talking about UI spacing, not tabs.