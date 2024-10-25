By needs I need some feeds to be filtered, some by reference to weather warnings and others by specific news.

I ask for this feature because there're very few readers that support filtering without paying for it, Feedrinse has been stuck for years without releasing v2 and PC programs must be run manually to check the feeds sources for updates. I mean this because we run the browser every single day and until recently the Feedbro extension did a good job, but Manifest v3 has messed it up.

The function of the filtering is to clean the articles we're not interested in and that only make 'noise'. In example I'm interested in articles that the title starts with "warning", but how to delete the rest the articles that don't start with, a not starts with in title would be the solution, negative filters. For the record, I said 'Delete' not 'Archive'.

You can check the flexibility that Feedbro had in terms of filters, it had the possibility of using several filters and that could be applied if any condition was met or had to meet all of them. In the case of keywords the options were very customizable as seen in the picture:



And it was also very customizable how must to act in case of matching the filter rules:



I encourage people who still work day-a-day with RSS to upvote for this request, at least to try to move it forward.