Create filtering rules for RSS feeds
Obiwan2208
By needs I need some feeds to be filtered, some by reference to weather warnings and others by specific news.
I ask for this feature because there're very few readers that support filtering without paying for it, Feedrinse has been stuck for years without releasing v2 and PC programs must be run manually to check the feeds sources for updates. I mean this because we run the browser every single day and until recently the Feedbro extension did a good job, but Manifest v3 has messed it up.
The function of the filtering is to clean the articles we're not interested in and that only make 'noise'. In example I'm interested in articles that the title starts with "warning", but how to delete the rest the articles that don't start with, a
not starts within title would be the solution, negative filters. For the record, I said 'Delete' not 'Archive'.
You can check the flexibility that Feedbro had in terms of filters, it had the possibility of using several filters and that could be applied if any condition was met or had to meet all of them. In the case of keywords the options were very customizable as seen in the picture:
And it was also very customizable how must to act in case of matching the filter rules:
I encourage people who still work day-a-day with RSS to upvote for this request, at least to try to move it forward.
derDay Supporters
@Obiwan2208
you can already create filterrules for feeds:
if you create a new filter, you have some dropdown menus so that you don't have to write every filter down. also you have actions (not seen at the screenshot), which you can assign.
did you try these?
Obiwan2208
@derDay I have already seen it and tested.
The problem is that doesn't allow negative filters, with the current options there're only
includes,
starts withand
equal, I can take actions with the articles that have as title ‘alert’ (I think it'd be subject here), but how do I ignore the articles that don't contain that word?. Here I'd be interested in a
not includes, but also apply same principle for
not starts withand
not equal.
About Actions it only allows add/remove tag, mark as read or spam and move to archive. Here I miss DELETE because the articles I want to ignore I don't want them to be saved, even if it is in Archive.
derDay Supporters
@Obiwan2208
you can add criterias with the dropdownmenus but also direct in the textfield. also if you have written down the first criteria, you have the option to connect a second criteria, which can be
NOT.
but you could try if
NOT subject:exampleworks
you could mark them as spam or give them a unused label to find them easier for deletion. I see, it's not so comfortable but I think, that filteractions are in development.
in the meantime you could search for more filteractions in the featurerequest section
barbudo2005
Options in Feedbro to take ideas:
-
Obiwan2208
....you could try if
NOT subject:exampleworks
I've used the
Advanced; Rerun Filter for Folderoption and it doesn't work; I think the
NOTparticle isn't implemented for direct searches...yet. Anyway I'll leave it to see if works with next incoming articles.
UPDATE: Unfortunately doesn't work
...connect a second criteria, which can be
NOT.
About interconnecting a 2nd criteria with
NOT, ¿Wouldn't the first criterion need a positive match with ALL articles (wondering how), in order to pass to the second criteria with the
NOT, to trigger the filter successfully?
EDIT: Tried 1st criteria with "RSS" as sender and also doesn't work
(from:^RSS OR from:,RSS) NOT subject:alerta
...filteractions are in development. in the meantime you could search for more filteractions in the featurerequest section
The Vivaldi browser is always under development, as well as the 'filteractions' (interesting word noted) , but I wanted to put the filtering on record since there's no previous request about it.