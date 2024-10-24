Gmail cant be added to vivaldi
Until im able to use my vivaldi email i wanted to use my gmail account & its not working. Anyone help with this?
@GamingSKITZ I have four GMail accounts connected to Vivaldi mail client. What are you doing that's not working?
Ok so i go to the mail client in vivaldi. I click on add email. I enter my gmail one then enter password to the gmail & says failed to login. Nothing special. Do i need to set my gmail settings 1st? What do i need to do?
@GamingSKITZ You do have to go to GMail on line and allow external clients to access the account.
When you add your gmail account to Vivaldi, it should trigger an OAuth2 dialog. Does this not happen? Do you not get a popup from GMail asking for your password?
mib2berlin Soprano
@GamingSKITZ
Hi, if I remember correctly GMail doesn't support password anymore for mail clients.
You have to use OAuth.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I may be wrong, but I think you can still go to GMail settings online and activate app password. I don't thing you can do it with MS any more, but I thought GMail still supported it.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Ayespy Gmail still supports an app password, but one has to jump through hoops to activate one (last I checked, some months back). It's easier using OAuth.
@Ayespy when i click the Oauth box just asks for a free long password? Ill have to go check my gmail settings here in a few moments.
@edwardp
Totally. And the password for an app is formulated by GMail, and not rememberable by a normal human.
@GamingSKITZ For me, the OAuth box accepts my GMail passwords I have always used, or newly set.
@Ayespy the only popup box i get for entering password. Ill screenshot it & show you.
@Ayespy Nvm lol it finally worked after clicking Oauth after 10 times of failing lol
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
Add a Google account to Vivaldi Mail
When you add a Google account to Mail or Calendar, you’ll be asked to log in through Google’s OAuth dialog.
Previously, there was a single login, which, in addition to the mail and calendar clients, logged you in to your Google account on all Google’s websites. Since Vivaldi 4.3, the logins are kept separate, improving privacy. This means that even if you’ve added, for example, your Gmail account to Vivaldi Mail, Google won’t know what you watch on YouTube or search on Google (unless you log in to the website).
If, for some reason, you’re logged out from your account(s) in Vivaldi Mail and Calendar, Google’s OAuth dialog will appear again for each account and service (Gmail, Google Calendar) you’ve added to Vivaldi. In that case, please login to your account again. If you ignore or dismiss the dialog, it will keep reappearing every time the account checks for updates. Alternatively, put the account offline from Settings > Mail > Mail accounts > select the account > enable Offline Account. Though, in that case you won’t receive new messages until you log in again.
In case you don’t want to use OAuth to log in to your Google account, you could use an App password instead.
Alternative Option – App password (needs two-factor authentication)
For this to work you will need to set up an App Password in your Google account settings. You have to have two-factor authentication set up as well. Once you have the password you can just fill this in when the password prompt appears in the setup with the option to use App-Specific Password.
@mikeyb2001 thank you! & Thank you everyone else!
mossman Ambassador
@edwardp said in Gmail cant be added to vivaldi:
@Ayespy Gmail still supports an app password, but one has to jump through hoops to activate one (last I checked, some months back). It's easier using OAuth.
Another thing from experience is that GMail had a tendency to decide you didn't want to use a password if you didn't log in every couple of weeks. I had to go through all the GMail accounts in the family, find the option and turn it back on whenever I did the monthly backup...
(haven't noticed it recently, though - edit: oh yes, silly me... I think I switched all to OAuth to avoid this)
@GamingSKITZ yes, just use Oath, I am not face any problem using this step.