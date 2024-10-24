Add a Google account to Vivaldi Mail

When you add a Google account to Mail or Calendar, you’ll be asked to log in through Google’s OAuth dialog.

Previously, there was a single login, which, in addition to the mail and calendar clients, logged you in to your Google account on all Google’s websites. Since Vivaldi 4.3, the logins are kept separate, improving privacy. This means that even if you’ve added, for example, your Gmail account to Vivaldi Mail, Google won’t know what you watch on YouTube or search on Google (unless you log in to the website).

If, for some reason, you’re logged out from your account(s) in Vivaldi Mail and Calendar, Google’s OAuth dialog will appear again for each account and service (Gmail, Google Calendar) you’ve added to Vivaldi. In that case, please login to your account again. If you ignore or dismiss the dialog, it will keep reappearing every time the account checks for updates. Alternatively, put the account offline from Settings > Mail > Mail accounts > select the account > enable Offline Account. Though, in that case you won’t receive new messages until you log in again.

In case you don’t want to use OAuth to log in to your Google account, you could use an App password instead.

Alternative Option – App password (needs two-factor authentication)

For this to work you will need to set up an App Password in your Google account settings. You have to have two-factor authentication set up as well. Once you have the password you can just fill this in when the password prompt appears in the setup with the option to use App-Specific Password.