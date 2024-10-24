Hi there,

I remember the update where it was announced that you could now freely adjust your menu to set the items where you wanted. Shortly after that an update was released that set that back to default which was annoying but okay.

Then there was an update where it was happily announced you can adjust the tab form and adjust the radius of the tabs and so on and now you have a new design forced down that overwrites these settings?

Then an update which when you type an address, it auto completes to what you want and when you press enter it switches to a tab where you have that site open?

Like what? why would anyone ever want that?

Why would that be a default thing to set and not an opt in feature?

Like when you are on a shopping site and want to keep an item open but look for alternatives on the same site why would i want the browser BY DEFAULT take me to the tab i just came from?

So generally speaking why would announce all these customization things just to overrule them all over again constantly and make it so frustrating and annoying to navigate and use everything that you have been used to because you gave us the customization options in the first place?

I mean i get it, every now and then you need to refresh some things and tidy up here and there.

Totally fine, makes sense.

But why would anyone ever give the people the option to customize everything to their needs and wants just to completely overhaul and especially overwrite these settings by default with an update?

This has become a frequent thing and makes it really hard to keep vivalid a default browser, it is insanely frustrating when you setup and adjust everything just as you want it just for it to be like "Oh you liked that? cool let me ruin that for you real quick just to make it miserable for you"