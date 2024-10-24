Why all the really questionable changes?
Hi there,
I remember the update where it was announced that you could now freely adjust your menu to set the items where you wanted. Shortly after that an update was released that set that back to default which was annoying but okay.
Then there was an update where it was happily announced you can adjust the tab form and adjust the radius of the tabs and so on and now you have a new design forced down that overwrites these settings?
Then an update which when you type an address, it auto completes to what you want and when you press enter it switches to a tab where you have that site open?
Like what? why would anyone ever want that?
Why would that be a default thing to set and not an opt in feature?
Like when you are on a shopping site and want to keep an item open but look for alternatives on the same site why would i want the browser BY DEFAULT take me to the tab i just came from?
So generally speaking why would announce all these customization things just to overrule them all over again constantly and make it so frustrating and annoying to navigate and use everything that you have been used to because you gave us the customization options in the first place?
I mean i get it, every now and then you need to refresh some things and tidy up here and there.
Totally fine, makes sense.
But why would anyone ever give the people the option to customize everything to their needs and wants just to completely overhaul and especially overwrite these settings by default with an update?
This has become a frequent thing and makes it really hard to keep vivalid a default browser, it is insanely frustrating when you setup and adjust everything just as you want it just for it to be like "Oh you liked that? cool let me ruin that for you real quick just to make it miserable for you"
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Agomy just chill you can still do all that but you have to do compact mode
⇒ Restore Compact Menu and Density
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102219/how-to-switch-back-to-old-interface/2?_=1729780371461
I was chill for the first 5 times such things happened.
But they keep doing it over and over and over again.
At this point it is just a hassle to get a reasonable and pleasant experience.
You never know if you want to press that button to restart for the update.
@mikeyb2001 And there is a simple button to do just this? Of course there isn't but hey, just chill. Chilling always makes me feel so much better \sarcasm.
Mod edit, personal attack removed. User is reminded to respect the Code of Conduct.
@jerry7 resorting to personal attacks gets you nowhere except on Moderators' radar
@mikeyb2001 What? And a Ambassador? posting a stupid YouTube video in response to a perfectly valid question keeps you off the moderators radar? Thank you for that bit of advice.
@jerry7 said in Why all the really questionable changes?:
you didnt read the whole post i responded to obviously
@Agomy said in Why all the really questionable changes?:
This has become a frequent thing and makes it really hard to keep vivalid a default browser
