Thanks for making the new settings editable. It was the first thing I did after seeing the new rounded tabs and even more ugly, the new curved symbols (partly inrecognizable, i.e. e-mail envelope).

The better your prior solution is, the more likely you mess it up when you try to enhance it. An envelope is an envelope is an envelope is not a barrel.

thanks

PS:

Stil the top folders (contrary to the folders below) of the bookmark bar aren't selectable direktly which is a complete stupidness and a continous annoyance more or less each day.

Either make the top folders selectabel direkly

or

only show the first level folders (make them collapsed instead of expanded)

or

at least make them noticeable and prominent by giving them a different color.

(mod edit: removed offensive language)

Thanks!