Thanks for making the new settings editable. It was the first thing I did after seeing the new rounded tabs and even more ugly, the new curved symbols (partly inrecognizable, i.e. e-mail envelope).
The better your prior solution is, the more likely you mess it up when you try to enhance it. An envelope is an envelope is an envelope is not a barrel.
thanks
PS:
Stil the top folders (contrary to the folders below) of the bookmark bar aren't selectable direktly which is a complete stupidness and a continous annoyance more or less each day.
Either make the top folders selectabel direkly
or
only show the first level folders (make them collapsed instead of expanded)
or
at least make them noticeable and prominent by giving them a different color.
Thanks!
Hi,
Feel free to Open any missing Feature Request
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
Remember to search before create an existing one.
@michaa7 How did you get it back? I figured out how to disable the dashboard and compact the tabs but they're still bubbles. It's like windows XP exploded across my browser.
@daemon_byte said in new and old settings:
@michaa7 How did you get it back? I figured out how to disable the dashboard and compact the tabs but they're still bubbles. It's like windows XP exploded across my browser.
Hi,
Look at here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102198/guide-v7-user-interface
Remove/Reduce Tabs Gap
@Zalex108 Thanks. It was the rounded corners hidden in the theme I couldn't find. I was looking in the tab section.