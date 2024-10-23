Windows ID credentials in password manager
Regarding built in password manager.
I could not find any similar topic.
I have 4 passwords saved in built in password manager.
I want to delete them and the browser asks for my Windows Username and Password.
There are no local accounts, only Microsoft account.
I do have access to my Microsoft account, but the Microsoft Username and Password do not work in Vivaldi Password manager.
How do I delete the passwords/Access Password manager in this case?
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Thanks for a quick response.
Here is the bug number/key:
VB-110642
@cavita Tested by a dev and he could not reproduce it with RDP (Windows Remote Desktop).
I hope that an other person in forum can test this and confirm your issue.
Hi,
Have you restarted V and the Computer?
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
he probably turned on a wiindows hello setting if so its not a bug its a PEBCAK