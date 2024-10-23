@Granite1 good to hear that the emails are found. Now, click on the email and check which account and IMAP folder they are in (this is shown in the message details below the received date).

Also, in the All messages list, you can now play with the view toggles and see which one makes the emails disappear from view. My guess is that it's either the "custom folder" or "mailing list" toggle.

@Granite1 said in Some message not received:

I do find the system of Unread, Received, Seen and Unseen confusing

The system should not be confusing... If it is, there may be potential to make it clearer with some tweaks. I don't really think though that the emails were missing because of the unseen/unread/read states. These are really the same things as in Thunderbird, with the exception of Vivaldi adding the Unseen state which has zero effect of where an email is shown. The only difference between unseen and unread is a visual clue to indicate "you have never even selected this one".

As to whether or not emails are shown in some email list, allow me to do a wee bit of explaining in the hope to give an eye opener:

Take a step back and look at the categories in the mail panel. There's a section "All messages" with subcategories Unread, Received, Sent, ...

So to say this in a sentence: The 'Received' view shows 'All messages' that you have, but narrowed down to those that have been received by you, whereas the 'Sent' view shows 'All messages' that you have ever sent.

You'll notice that if you go to the "All Accounts" root category, this will also show all messages you have, just like "All messages" did before. So it's in effect the same, but this category emphasizes on separating your email database by your individual email accounts in the subcategories. Click one account (say 'Vivaldi') and you will see that account's IMAP folder structure as subcategories, and the email list will show all emails in that account. Here, the subcategories are local representations of the actual folders on that account's server.

Imagine you have a folder "bills" as a custom subfolder of your Vivaldi webmail account's inbox. It's a 'custom folder' because you created it (= it's not a standard folder). Vivaldi assumes that such custom folders have some special meaning to you, otherwise why would you have created it?

So in the mail panel, there is also a 'Custom folders' category. If you click on 'custom folders', the email list will show all emails in all of your custom folders. You will see that the subcategories under 'Custom folders' are all your custom folders from all accounts, listed flat out without any folder structure. You will find the "bills" folder here too!

But... we saw the "bills" folder as a subcategory under "All Accounts", so how can it also be here totally elsewhere in the mail panel? Is it a copy? No it's not. It's a different access point to show you the emails in the "bills" folder, so you don't have to dive into the folder structure.

So let's look at the mailing list category. Same thing: the root shows all emails that came from any mailing list, and the subcategories show the individual mailing lists, regardless of account.

Speaking a bit more abstract, Vivaldi always shows you emails that fulfill certain criteria / that have certain properties, as in saying "show me all emails in that specific 'bills' IMAP folder" or "show me all emails that are still marked as Unread" or "Show me all emails that are in some mailing list".

Labels and flags are also just properties of emails, and if you click on some label, you will see all emails that have that fulfill the criteria/ have the property "emails labeled like this"

Filters are the purest form of viewing emails based on email properties: "show me all emails that I have received between then and then, and which contain the word 'shrubbery', and which were sent to me by Johnny to my Vivaldi Mail address".

All that Vivaldi ever does is showing you emails that match the criteria that the view (=subcategory) you currently have selected describe.

Whenever you look at a list of emails in some subcategory, the view toggles above the message list allow you to further narrow things down. Go to "All messages" - "Received", and that will show you all received emails. But you may not want to see everything you have ever received. Why see things that are marked as trash or spam, or that are already sorted into some custom folders? The view toggles give quick access to showing/hiding messages based on these criteria without changing the subcategory of emails you are interested in.

With this I hope it's easier for you to find out why initially you didn't find the mails you were looking for, and why you did find them in "All messages" with every view toggle enabled.