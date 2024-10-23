Some message not received
Yesterday someone sent me messages to my Vivaldi mail account – that is the case every day – but some were not picked up by the Vivaldi mail client.
They were, however, picked up by Thunderbird.
What could be the reason for this discrepancy?
Hi,
You will need to provide details.
@Zalex108 You will need to provide details about the kind of details I need to provide
@Zalex108 said in Some message not received:
V Version
➙ 6.9.3447.54 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
OS Version
➙ Linux LMDE
Account failing / Type
➙ don't know what you mean
Do you use Filters? Checked?
➙ No filters
Do you use Folders on the sever?
➙ I have the usual folders in the client, like Unread, Received, Spam, etc. I don't use the webmail version. If this does not answer your question, please explain what you mean
Are you subscribed to all of them in V Mail Client?
➙Yes.
Domain mail sender?
➙Verizon
Have you tested to send a new mail and see whether is received
➙Nope, because that amounts to "mail to self" and apparently the Vivaldi mail client does not like that.
@Granite1 said in Some message not received:
@Zalex108 said in Some message not received:
V Version
➙ 6.9.3447.54 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
OS Version
➙ Linux LMDE
Account failing / Type
Gmail/Outlook...
IMAP/POP..
➙ don't know what you mean
Do you use Filters? Checked?
➙ No filters
Do you use Folders on the sever?
➙ I have the usual folders in the client, like Unread, Received, Spam, etc. I don't use the webmail version. If this does not answer your question, please explain what you mean
Are you subscribed to all of them in V Mail Client?
Manually created subfolders either on webmail or or another client () appears greyed out, you have to subscribe manually.
➙Yes.
Domain mail sender?
➙Verizon
Have you tested to send a new mail and see whether is received
➙Nope, because that amounts to "mail to self" and apparently the Vivaldi mail client does not like that.
I do sometimes,
There's no problems on that for tests.
@Zalex108 said:
Gmail/Outlook...
IMAP/POP..
Like I said in my OP, it concerns my vivaldi account, which is IMAP, if I am not mistaken.
Test note to self – my Vivaldi account – from a non-Vivaldi account was received in my Vivaldi mail client.
@Zalex108 : it happened again with another message from the same person as yesterday, who uses Verizon.
The message was received in Thunderbird.
I would look all around the mail mail folders of not did yet.
Seems to have no sense.
We'll need to wait for someone with more experience in the Mail feature.
@Zalex108 said:
We'll need to wait for someone with more experience in the Mail feature
OK, I'll do that because I cannot see anything odd, but maybe that is because I don't know what to look for.
Many thanks for your help thus far.
Maybe something at the Show/Hide selector or a Filter enabled by testing or mistake
@Zalex108 Just for the record: it also happens with some, though not all, mails from Substack.
There is no need to answer this as this is just meant to make the issue more complete in case one of the experts picks it up.
IDK about that https://substack.com/
Maybe someone knows,
You would check adding the email in a new Profile or another computer.
If in few days there's no answers,
You could open a Bug Report
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport
@Granite1 when you say the message wasn't picked up, in what view filter (unread, received, ...) do you look for the email?
I have no recollection of specific emails missing being mentioned on the forum before. So right now I'd still try looking for those mails. Please go to the root view of "All messages" and make sure that all the filter toggles including spam and trash are selected, which makes every single email in the database to show in the list. Still not found?
@WildEnte said:
Please go to the root view of "All messages" and make sure that all the filter toggles including spam and trash are selected, in case every single email is presented in the list.
As usual, you put me back on track. Yes, the emails I thought that had not arrived are there.
So, from now on that is the way I will check. It is probably me, but I do find the system of Unread, Received, Seen and Unseen confusing. I have never come across this kind of oddity in Thunderbird.
Anyway, many thanks for your help. Amazing how just 1 single comment can clear things up. Thank you.
@Granite1 good to hear that the emails are found. Now, click on the email and check which account and IMAP folder they are in (this is shown in the message details below the received date).
Also, in the All messages list, you can now play with the view toggles and see which one makes the emails disappear from view. My guess is that it's either the "custom folder" or "mailing list" toggle.
@Granite1 said in Some message not received:
I do find the system of Unread, Received, Seen and Unseen confusing
The system should not be confusing... If it is, there may be potential to make it clearer with some tweaks. I don't really think though that the emails were missing because of the unseen/unread/read states. These are really the same things as in Thunderbird, with the exception of Vivaldi adding the Unseen state which has zero effect of where an email is shown. The only difference between unseen and unread is a visual clue to indicate "you have never even selected this one".
As to whether or not emails are shown in some email list, allow me to do a wee bit of explaining in the hope to give an eye opener:
Take a step back and look at the categories in the mail panel. There's a section "All messages" with subcategories Unread, Received, Sent, ...
So to say this in a sentence: The 'Received' view shows 'All messages' that you have, but narrowed down to those that have been received by you, whereas the 'Sent' view shows 'All messages' that you have ever sent.
You'll notice that if you go to the "All Accounts" root category, this will also show all messages you have, just like "All messages" did before. So it's in effect the same, but this category emphasizes on separating your email database by your individual email accounts in the subcategories. Click one account (say 'Vivaldi') and you will see that account's IMAP folder structure as subcategories, and the email list will show all emails in that account. Here, the subcategories are local representations of the actual folders on that account's server.
Imagine you have a folder "bills" as a custom subfolder of your Vivaldi webmail account's inbox. It's a 'custom folder' because you created it (= it's not a standard folder). Vivaldi assumes that such custom folders have some special meaning to you, otherwise why would you have created it?
So in the mail panel, there is also a 'Custom folders' category. If you click on 'custom folders', the email list will show all emails in all of your custom folders. You will see that the subcategories under 'Custom folders' are all your custom folders from all accounts, listed flat out without any folder structure. You will find the "bills" folder here too!
But... we saw the "bills" folder as a subcategory under "All Accounts", so how can it also be here totally elsewhere in the mail panel? Is it a copy? No it's not. It's a different access point to show you the emails in the "bills" folder, so you don't have to dive into the folder structure.
So let's look at the mailing list category. Same thing: the root shows all emails that came from any mailing list, and the subcategories show the individual mailing lists, regardless of account.
Speaking a bit more abstract, Vivaldi always shows you emails that fulfill certain criteria / that have certain properties, as in saying "show me all emails in that specific 'bills' IMAP folder" or "show me all emails that are still marked as Unread" or "Show me all emails that are in some mailing list".
Labels and flags are also just properties of emails, and if you click on some label, you will see all emails that have that fulfill the criteria/ have the property "emails labeled like this"
Filters are the purest form of viewing emails based on email properties: "show me all emails that I have received between then and then, and which contain the word 'shrubbery', and which were sent to me by Johnny to my Vivaldi Mail address".
All that Vivaldi ever does is showing you emails that match the criteria that the view (=subcategory) you currently have selected describe.
Whenever you look at a list of emails in some subcategory, the view toggles above the message list allow you to further narrow things down. Go to "All messages" - "Received", and that will show you all received emails. But you may not want to see everything you have ever received. Why see things that are marked as trash or spam, or that are already sorted into some custom folders? The view toggles give quick access to showing/hiding messages based on these criteria without changing the subcategory of emails you are interested in.
With this I hope it's easier for you to find out why initially you didn't find the mails you were looking for, and why you did find them in "All messages" with every view toggle enabled.
@WildEnte said:
My guess is that it's either the "custom folder" or "mailing list" toggle.
I can't check that anymore because I did a silly thing: yesterday I was a bit tired and started deleting messages and feed articles I no longer needed. I accidentally deleted the 1 email I complained about in my OP here.
But, since I had not emptied the Trash, I found it there!
Many thanks for that detailed explanation –it's more like an essay ! – you taught me a lot.
Basically all emails are kept in a database and the various categories – Unseen, Read, etc. – are looking at that database from different angles, or rather, different filters.
In other words, nothing ever gets deleted by Vivaldi itself, it is just that the view angle may be wrong for what one is after.
I will use the All Messages – i.e. the whole database – if I cannot find a message but know it is there.
Another feature I find useful and just discovered while we discussed, is this one:
In any case, you set my mind at ease because I was starting to condition myself of having to use Thunderbird again. Your knowledge about the Mail side is truly impressive !
So, once again, thank you so much for your help and patience. Vivaldi is literally like no other browser and there is a heck of a lot to discover and learn.
@Granite1 said in Some message not received:
Basically all emails are kept in a database and the various categories – Unseen, Read, etc. – are looking at that database from different angles, or rather, different filters.
Exactly. Coming from a folder centric user interface this may feel odd at first, but it's actually quite powerful
@WildEnte said:
Coming from a folder centric user interface this may feel odd at first, but it's actually quite powerful
I am a fan of databases, even though I never used one. It is the concept that interests/intrigues me. My private data is not big enough to warrant setting up a database so I use Excel.