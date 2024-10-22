Pinned tab width
So I gather from searching the forum that a pinned tab can only be the little square icon-only size, is that right? I'd love to have my pinned tab be normal size (and perhaps underlined of something to indicate it's pinned)--is this possible?
Hi, you can do this with a CSS modification even you are not a coder with the help of the Vivaldi community.
Maybe you check first how you add custom mods here.
If you struggle at
Adding Style (CSS)it's maybe not for you but it is not to hard if you had added your first mod.
I found:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94907/how-to-customize-maximum-tab-width-of-vivaldi
It is to complex for a starter but I bet you get help there if you only want to change the width of pinned tabs.
With this mod you can change the width of any tabs in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks a lot. I appreciate the links. I'll investigate.