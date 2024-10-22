@Brig2220

Hi, you can do this with a CSS modification even you are not a coder with the help of the Vivaldi community.

Maybe you check first how you add custom mods here.

If you struggle at Adding Style (CSS) it's maybe not for you but it is not to hard if you had added your first mod.

I found:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94907/how-to-customize-maximum-tab-width-of-vivaldi

It is to complex for a starter but I bet you get help there if you only want to change the width of pinned tabs.

With this mod you can change the width of any tabs in Vivaldi.

Cheers, mib