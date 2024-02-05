How To Customize Maximum Tab Width Of Vivaldi
nguoidadolangthang
1. Open: Application*\resources\vivaldi\bundle.js
- Like: C:\Users\nguoidadolangthang\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application(version of vivaldi)\resources\vivaldi\bundle.js**
from the Vivaldi installation directory in a text editor.
2. Find the line that a constant declaration with the value 180 which is the default maximum tab width.
- The name of the constant can change across different Vivaldi releases when the file is minified.
- Press Ctrl + F then enter in the search box: min:30,max:
- min:30,max:180 Set arbitrary minimum and maximum values for the active tab when opening multiple tabs at the same time.
- step: 1 is the jump when pressing the - or + button or dragging the slider to increase or decrease the width of the tab in the settings, set to 1 to be able to customize in the most detail according to the number of units + 1 increases gradually
- Press Ctrl + F then enter in the search box: mhe=
- Replace 180 with the number of pixels that you want tabs to expand horizontally to, like 280.
3. Press Ctrl + S to saved the files and Restart Vivaldi for the change to take effect.
4. Note:
- You need to back up the bundles.js file to a separate folder on your computer, because every time Vivaldi is updated to a new version, the bundle.js file will be replaced, and you will need to copy it and overwrite it. Go to the directory path as in step 1.
- Remember to restart Vivaldi to apply changes.
Or Download Files: https://bit.ly/maxmimum-vivaldi-tab-width
