@piets welcome to the forum. Thank you for your honesty. Vivaldi webmail is not meant for people who only want to have free webmail. There are other services for that. People who only post here to gain webmail access should please understand that the active community members are here to discuss ideas and issues related to the Vivaldi browser, or to interact with each other as a community.

We have no interest at all to serve as merely a means to accomplish your goal to get a free email address. Please consider using a different webmail service, or to just use the Vivaldi browser with sync enabled.

That being said, if you choose to participate here for the right reasons, you are very welcome!