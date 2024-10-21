Closer to the Dashboard release – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3494.37
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot we have… surprise, surprise… more Dashboard fixes. “Are we there yet?”
Second
jimmynewtron Patron
Am I the first?
jimmynewtron Patron
@jimmynewtron: OK. Third.
Close to the dashboard release ... this community (yes that's all of you) should start finally giving some feedback on the dashboard and widgets!
So far I've seen hardly anything on the forum and while my attempt to jumpstart some discussion got a few likes (thanks!), here's another attempt to crank the motor. Noone has opinions?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102065/dashboard-and-widgets-feedback
@Ruarí @daniel pretty please put in a word for me to have VB-109796 "[Dashboard] Mail widget should allow selecting Unread and other filters" done before the release. The primarily interesting filter for the recent mails widget is Unread, and yet it can't be selected. For me that's defying the entire point of the mail widget. So far this issue has low prio and no dev assigned. Not a showstopper for the release but
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
...wonder also if we will jump to 7.0 ^^
why you guy dont fix the bug that title notification badges cant update on web panel.
0x49D1 Supporters
Sorry I really don't get it: dashboard will be new speed dial? For now - no, they are 2 separate things/tabs. Mostly from the start page I need speed dial, sometimes maybe additional things will be also good to have. Why making it as different tab? But it's ok, like almost everything in Vivaldi: I can just use speed dial and turn off dashboard tab, browser will be 6.9 version again
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@0x49D1 No, Speeddial isn’t abandoned.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Still unable to add mail accounts, as reported by another user in https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101692/setting-g-mail-and-failed-to-login-connection-timeout
derDay Supporters
I don't get: what setting do I have to activate, to "replace" at a new the speeddial page with the dashboard?
for now, I open a new tab, switch to dashboard and until I close Vivaldi, it opens a new tab with the dashboard.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@derDay You have two possibilities, Go to Setting → Start Page → Reopen Speed Dial with, and select:
1 - Last Open Group - if you used Dashboard it will reopen it for you
2 - First Group - put Dashboard as the first option and it will always open it as default
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@stardepp: I have seen your messages. There is an issue here that I don't want to go into detail about but the long and the short of it is that for now we will not be adding seconds. That is not to say we'll never do it. Most likely we will but it will not happen for this release.
CPU usage is very high since the last snapshots and laptop fan is going crazy because of that
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
@isynceo Hi, please help us gather the following information: The next time you notice that a panel’s title isn’t updating, please navigate to vivaldi://discards in the address field, and look for the panel page. What is the panel page’s
Loading State?
derDay Supporters
@Folgore101
worked, thank you
mossman Ambassador
@WildEnte said in Closer to the Dashboard release – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3494.37:
Close to the dashboard release ... this community (yes that's all of you) should start finally giving some feedback on the dashboard and widgets!
So far I've seen hardly anything on the forum and while my attempt to jumpstart some discussion got a few likes (thanks!), here's another attempt to crank the motor. Noone has opinions?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102065/dashboard-and-widgets-feedback
Frankly, it's because I'm not interested in it. I have all the information there in panels etc. anyway.
I've tried to make myself look at it but it's completely redundant for me.