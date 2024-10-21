Close to the dashboard release ... this community (yes that's all of you) should start finally giving some feedback on the dashboard and widgets!

So far I've seen hardly anything on the forum and while my attempt to jumpstart some discussion got a few likes (thanks!), here's another attempt to crank the motor. Noone has opinions?

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102065/dashboard-and-widgets-feedback

@Ruarí @daniel pretty please put in a word for me to have VB-109796 "[Dashboard] Mail widget should allow selecting Unread and other filters" done before the release. The primarily interesting filter for the recent mails widget is Unread, and yet it can't be selected. For me that's defying the entire point of the mail widget. So far this issue has low prio and no dev assigned. Not a showstopper for the release but