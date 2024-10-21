This is what I see everytime I open YT in Vivaldi on Linux ( not windows but Linux). I use Hyprland and occasionally KDE Wayland and i3WM X11. So I have a level of certainty that this isn't Wayland being wierd or anything. Actually, Firefox and Zen stopped showing these lines, glitches or whatevers a long time ago and I've just being keeping chill and using Zen and Firefox but it's just better to help my favourite browser get better.

These thingamajigs that appear when I hover over video are annoying and worrying. Infact, Vivaldi is worryinng. Bunch of times is Vivaldi slow, and when it's not, this issue moves me to backup browsers which is not ideal. Or maybe this is a calling to fully switch to FF-based browsers,,, Nah, those browsers don't have features like reading list and copy to note. Resistance to Chromium right now is futile and that is why I hope the Vivaldi team would sort out this issue.