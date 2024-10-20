Lately I noticed page loading had slowed down, not dramatic but enough for me to start feeling annoyed about it.

I searched around a bit and found these tips that really made a noticeable difference. As usual, YMMV.

Source: Go to the Settings and do the following:

Startup tab: enable the Lazy Load Restored Tabs option if you previously configured the browser to load the last session upon startup.

the Lazy Load Restored Tabs option if you previously configured the browser to load the last session upon startup. Appearance tab: uncheck the Use Animation and Use Buttons in Range Controls boxes.

the Use Animation and Use Buttons in Range Controls boxes. Tabs tab > Tab Options: uncheck the following options: Show Popup Thumbnails, Show Tab Thumbnails, Detect Page Title Notifications, and Use Unread Indicators.

the following options: Show Popup Thumbnails, Show Tab Thumbnails, Detect Page Title Notifications, and Use Unread Indicators. Mouse tab: uncheck the Allow Gestures and Allow Rocker Gestures boxes.

Source 2:

@ 1':16": Themes tab > Editor subtab > Color overrides: uncheck Accent on Window.

Accent on Window. Remove unused web panels.

@ 2':06": enable GPU rasterization.

Open a new tab, and in the address bar type: vivaldi://flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization.

There, set GPU rasterization to enabled and relaunch Vivaldi.

Note: you can use GPU Raserization and Hardware Acceleration in parallel.

Once you are finished with the Settings page, close it!! Otherwise, Vivaldi will delay other browser activities.

Enjoy.