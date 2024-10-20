Google maps zooming not working properly on Vivaldi - ok in Chrome
When I use the scroll wheel to zoom in Google Maps, in Vivaldo, the screen blanks then redraws. In satellite view with a lot of detail this is slow and annoying.
Doing the same thing in Chrome and in Firefox, works properly. The screen immediately zooms with no blanking.
System info
mib2berlin Soprano
@4s34s0ns
Hi, I guess this is a GPU/driver/Vivaldi issue.
To test this disable the hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages.
I can zoom without any lag on a stone age laptop on OpenSuse Linux, specs in my signature.
Cheers, mib
@4s34s0ns Tell us more:
- Info about GPUs
Open vivaldi:gpu
Hit button Copy Report to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
- Info about GPUs
There isn't a button for that. I can download it to a file only.
Didn't help, just made it slower.
Heres a partial copy (too big to post all of it - exceeds limit)
Graphics Feature Status
- Canvas: Hardware accelerated
- Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Enabled
- Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
- Compositing: Hardware accelerated
- Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
- OpenGL: Enabled
- Rasterization: Hardware accelerated
- Raw Draw: Disabled
- Skia Graphite: Disabled
- Video Decode: Hardware accelerated
- Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Vulkan: Disabled
- WebGL: Hardware accelerated
- WebGL2: Hardware accelerated
- WebGPU: Disabled
- WebNN: Disabled
Version Information
Data exported : 2024-10-20T10:47:13.174Z
Chrome version : Chrome/6.9.3447.54
Operating system : Linux 5.15.0-124-lowlatency
Software rendering list URL: https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/af19152a7f7469f9e682e2d2cb850be32aac1173/gpu/config/software_rendering_list.json
Driver bug list URL : https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/af19152a7f7469f9e682e2d2cb850be32aac1173/gpu/config/gpu_driver_bug_list.json
ANGLE commit id : 0515c9dcb9eb
2D graphics backend : Skia/128 cd98397d0c2c3eb1d5a8d76aade3c87c2e0d28ac
Command Line : /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Driver Information
Initialization time : 151
In-process GPU : false
Passthrough Command Decoder : true
Sandboxed : false
GPU0 : VENDOR= 0x1002 [Google Inc. (AMD)], DEVICE=0x1681 [ANGLE (AMD, REMBRANDT (rembrandt LLVM 15.0.7), OpenGL 4.6 (Core Profile) Mesa 23.2.1-1ubuntu3.1~22.04.2)], DRIVER_VENDOR=Mesa, DRIVER_VERSION=23.2.1 ACTIVE
Optimus : false
AMD switchable : false
Pixel shader version : 1.00
Vertex shader version : 1.00
Max. MSAA samples : 8
Machine model name :
Machine model version :
GL implementation parts : (gl=egl-angle,angle=opengl)
Display type : ANGLE_OPENGL
GL_VENDOR : Google Inc. (AMD)
GL_RENDERER : ANGLE (AMD, REMBRANDT (rembrandt LLVM 15.0.7), OpenGL 4.6 (Core Profile) Mesa 23.2.1-1ubuntu3.1~22.04.2)
GL_VERSION : OpenGL ES 2.0.0 (ANGLE 2.1.23532 git hash: 0515c9dcb9eb)
GL_EXTENSIONS : GL_AMD_performance_monitor GL_ANGLE_base_vertex_base_instance GL_ANGLE_base_vertex_base_instance_shader_builtin GL_ANGLE_client_arrays GL_ANGLE_depth_texture GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_blit GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_multisample GL_ANGLE_get_serialized_context_string GL_ANGLE_get_tex_level_parameter GL_ANGLE_instanced_arrays GL_ANGLE_logic_op GL_ANGLE_memory_size GL_ANGLE_multi_draw GL_ANGLE_polygon_mode GL_ANGLE_program_binary_readiness_query GL_ANGLE_program_cache_control GL_ANGLE_provoking_vertex GL_ANGLE_request_extension GL_ANGLE_robust_client_memory GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt3 GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt5 GL_ANGLE_texture_external_update GL_ANGLE_texture_rectangle GL_ANGLE_translated_shader_source GL_APPLE_clip_distance GL_ARB_sync GL_CHROMIUM_bind_generates_resource GL_CHROMIUM_bind_uniform_location GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgb GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgba GL_CHROMIUM_copy_texture GL_CHROMIUM_lose_context GL_CHROMIUM_sync_query GL_EXT_base_instance GL_EXT_blend_func_extended GL_EXT_blend_minmax GL_EXT_clear_texture GL_EXT_clip_control GL_EXT_color_buffer_half_float GL_EXT_compressed_ETC1_RGB8_sub_texture GL_EXT_debug_label GL_EXT_debug_marker GL_EXT_depth_clamp GL_EXT_discard_framebuffer GL_EXT_disjoint_timer_query GL_EXT_draw_buffers GL_EXT_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_EXT_float_blend GL_EXT_frag_depth GL_EXT_instanced_arrays GL_EXT_map_buffer_range GL_EXT_memory_object GL_EXT_memory_object_fd GL_EXT_multi_draw_indirect GL_EXT_multisample_compatibility GL_EXT_occlusion_query_boolean GL_EXT_polygon_offset_clamp GL_EXT_read_format_bgra GL_EXT_robustness GL_EXT_sRGB GL_EXT_sRGB_write_control GL_EXT_semaphore GL_EXT_semaphore_fd GL_EXT_shader_texture_lod GL_EXT_shadow_samplers GL_EXT_texture_border_clamp GL_EXT_texture_compression_bptc GL_EXT_texture_compression_dxt1 GL_EXT_texture_compression_rgtc GL_EXT_texture_compression_s3tc_srgb GL_EXT_texture_filter_anisotropic GL_EXT_texture_format_BGRA8888 GL_EXT_texture_mirror_clamp_to_edge GL_EXT_texture_norm16 GL_EXT_texture_rg GL_EXT_texture_sRGB_decode GL_EXT_texture_storage GL_EXT_texture_type_2_10_10_10_REV GL_EXT_unpack_subimage GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced GL_KHR_debug GL_KHR_parallel_shader_compile GL_KHR_robustness GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y GL_NV_depth_buffer_float2 GL_NV_fence GL_NV_framebuffer_blit GL_NV_pack_subimage GL_NV_pixel_buffer_object GL_NV_polygon_mode GL_NV_read_depth GL_NV_read_stencil GL_OES_compressed_EAC_R11_signed_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_R11_unsigned_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_RG11_signed_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_RG11_unsigned_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC1_RGB8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_RGB8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_RGBA8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_punchthroughA_RGBA8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_punchthroughA_sRGB8_alpha_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_sRGB8_alpha8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_sRGB8_texture GL_OES_depth24 GL_OES_depth32 GL_OES_depth_texture GL_OES_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_OES_element_index_uint GL_OES_fbo_render_mipmap GL_OES_get_program_binary GL_OES_mapbuffer GL_OES_packed_depth_stencil GL_OES_rgb8_rgba8 GL_OES_standard_derivatives GL_OES_surfaceless_context GL_OES_texture_3D GL_OES_texture_border_clamp GL_OES_texture_float GL_OES_texture_float_linear GL_OES_texture_half_float GL_OES_texture_half_float_linear GL_OES_texture_npot GL_OES_vertex_array_object GL_WEBGL_video_texture
Disabled Extensions : GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y
Disabled WebGL Extensions :
Window system binding vendor : Google Inc. (AMD)
Window system binding version : 1.5 (ANGLE 2.1.23532 git hash: 0515c9dcb9eb)
Window system binding extensions: EGL_EXT_create_context_robustness EGL_KHR_create_context EGL_KHR_get_all_proc_addresses EGL_ANGLE_create_context_webgl_compatibility EGL_CHROMIUM_create_context_bind_generates_resource EGL_CHROMIUM_sync_control EGL_ANGLE_sync_control_rate EGL_EXT_pixel_format_float EGL_KHR_surfaceless_context EGL_ANGLE_display_texture_share_group EGL_ANGLE_display_semaphore_share_group EGL_ANGLE_create_context_client_arrays EGL_ANGLE_program_cache_control EGL_ANGLE_robust_resource_initialization EGL_ANGLE_create_context_extensions_enabled EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache EGL_ANDROID_recordable EGL_ANGLE_create_context_backwards_compatible EGL_KHR_create_context_no_error EGL_NOK_texture_from_pixmap EGL_KHR_reusable_sync
XDG_CURRENT_DESKTOP : X-Cinnamon
XDG_SESSION_TYPE : x11
GDMSESSION : cinnamon
Ozone platform : x11
Direct rendering version : unknown
Reset notification strategy : 0x8252
GPU process crash count : 0
gfx::BufferFormats supported for allocation and texturing: R_8: supported, R_16: supported, RG_88: supported, RG_1616: supported, BGR_565: supported, RGBA_4444: supported, RGBX_8888: supported, RGBA_8888: supported, BGRX_8888: supported, BGRA_1010102: supported, RGBA_1010102: supported, BGRA_8888: supported, RGBA_F16: supported, YVU_420: not supported, YUV_420_BIPLANAR: not supported, YUVA_420_TRIPLANAR: supported, P010: not supported
Driver Bug Workarounds
- disable_post_sub_buffers_for_onscreen_surfaces
- disable_software_to_accelerated_canvas_upgrade
- enable_webgl_timer_query_extensions
- exit_on_context_lost
- force_cube_map_positive_x_allocation
- force_int_or_srgb_cube_texture_complete
- disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced
- disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent
- disabled_extension_GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y
Problems Detected
WebGPU has been disabled via blocklist or the command line.
Disabled Features: webgpu
-
Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line.
Disabled Features: video_encode
Linux ATI drivers crash on binding incomplete cube map texture to FBO:
(http://crbug.com/518889)
Applied Workarounds: force_cube_map_positive_x_allocation
-
Disable partial swaps on Mesa drivers (detected with GL_VERSION):
(http://crbug.com/339493)
Applied Workarounds: disable_post_sub_buffers_for_onscreen_surfaces
Disable KHR_blend_equation_advanced until cc shaders are updated:
(http://crbug.com/661715)
Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced),
disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent)
Software to Accelerated canvas update breaks Linux AMD:
(http://crbug.com/710029)
Applied Workarounds: disable_software_to_accelerated_canvas_upgrade
Force integer or srgb cube map texture complete on Linux AMD:
(http://crbug.com/712117)
Applied Workarounds: force_int_or_srgb_cube_texture_complete
Expose WebGL's disjoint_timer_query extensions on platforms with site isolation:
(http://crbug.com/808744), (http://crbug.com/870491)
Applied Workarounds: enable_webgl_timer_query_extensions
Some drivers can't recover after OUT_OF_MEM and context lost:
(http://crbug.com/893177)
Applied Workarounds: exit_on_context_lost
Disable GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y for desktop GL:
(http://crbug.com/964010)
Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y)
- Info about GPUs
@4s34s0ns Hmm, video acceleration is ok.
Perhaps Youtube punishes you with you slow video streams because of ad/tracker-blocker.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Sounds like the kind of issue that could be solved by simply clearing cache+cookies. Possibly just by Ctrl+F5. Maybe even just a browser restart.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
I deleted vivaldi's cache and tried restarting and ctrl-F5. How do I delete cookies for just the google maps site?
It isn't a slow video stream. When you zoom in google maps, the normal behaviour is that the web page enlarges the image at the current resolution (so it looks a bit fuzzy, then immediately redraws at the new resolution, improving the detail.
With Vivaldi, it blanks the screen instead of enlarging (but still showing the text place names etc), then loads the new higher res image.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@4s34s0ns Just follow the troubleshooting steps and do them all. Then come back and give the results.
Thanks.
OK I have done all that I believe. It makes no difference unfortunately. I am a bit unsure about the "reset settings". Is there a global "factory default"?
-
@4s34s0ns said in Google maps zooming not working properly on Vivaldi - ok in Chrome:
Is there a global "factory default"?
That is checked by using Guest Profile in the testing you say you have done.
Doesn't help you, but I can say "it works for me"