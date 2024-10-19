Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Can you consider making Vivaldi translator work on video subtitles? Like the Lulu translation extension (Chrome, Firefox) or other similar extensions? Thank you!
