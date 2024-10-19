This is what I currently see.

1 level.

New emails I have not clicked/unread have blue text.

Top toolbar: Shows an unread letter icon with a blue dot in it,

2 level

Emails I have clicked/read removes the blue text, but I still see the blue dot on the left side.

Top toolbar: Shows an unread letter icon with a dark dot in it.

3 level

Some emails do not have the blue dot on the left side.

Top toolbar: Shows a read/open letter icon.

I can go to the "folders" (as that is how I relate to it) Unread and Received. I do not see much of a difference in these places. These are almost identical.

There is very little difference from level 1 (text is blue) and level 2 (text is black).

Why are there three levels?

I click an email I expect it to move from unread to read. From the Unread area to the Read area.

But there are two levels of unread. Blue text and then black text both still having the blue dot.

How can I easily get back the blue text to mark an email as unread? Some emails I want to mark as unread with the blue text.

It would be helpful if the above was made more obvious. As it sure is not obvious for me.