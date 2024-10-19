Unread blue text emails vs unread black text emails
paaljoachim
This is what I currently see.
1 level.
New emails I have not clicked/unread have blue text.
Top toolbar: Shows an unread letter icon with a blue dot in it,
2 level
Emails I have clicked/read removes the blue text, but I still see the blue dot on the left side.
Top toolbar: Shows an unread letter icon with a dark dot in it.
3 level
Some emails do not have the blue dot on the left side.
Top toolbar: Shows a read/open letter icon.
I can go to the "folders" (as that is how I relate to it) Unread and Received. I do not see much of a difference in these places. These are almost identical.
There is very little difference from level 1 (text is blue) and level 2 (text is black).
Why are there three levels?
I click an email I expect it to move from unread to read. From the Unread area to the Read area.
But there are two levels of unread. Blue text and then black text both still having the blue dot.
How can I easily get back the blue text to mark an email as unread? Some emails I want to mark as unread with the blue text.
It would be helpful if the above was made more obvious. As it sure is not obvious for me.
@paaljoachim said in Unread blue text emails vs unread black text emails:
How can I easily get back the blue text to mark an email as unread? Some emails I want to mark as unread with the blue text.
this option does not exist. As you said, blue are those emails that are brand new, that you have never even taken a glance at. Vivaldi calls those Unseen. They are a subset of Unread, which are emails that you haven't yet marked as read. You can mark a read email as unread (bold black) but you cannot mark an email as Unseen
paaljoachim
The thing is that the blue text emails really stand out. I will click and read an email, blue text turns black and it will still keep the blue dot on the left side. Which makes most of my emails seem like they have not been read (still showing a closed letter).
This creates confusion. To make unread emails stand out I add an important label to these so that I remember to get back to them and reply if needed.
So in a sense to me it seems that new emails have the blue text and read emails seems to have a blue dot.
I really would like to click an email and have a better mark for emails I want to keep as unread. As right now having three levels unread and new, unread but read and read states is just not clear enough. Which makes a quick glance of emails in the Unread or Received areas not that easy to understand.
@paaljoachim there are ways to emphasize the difference of the three states using CSS modifications (maybe just using the themes editor is enough, didn't check), but I lack the knowledge to be able what would need to be done.
Have you tried different themes yet? Maybe there's one with a color scheme that better fits your needs
paaljoachim
I took a look at themes again, but all have the same method as the original Vivaldi theme.
I have not looked at adjusting the CSS though.
mib2berlin Soprano
@paaljoachim
Hi, I guess the mails in Unread are all still marked as unread, if they are marked as read they disappear in the Unread view.
You can only see them in Received.
Try to select a mail in Unread and hit the G key, it will immediately disappear.
Or I completely miss the theme.
@paaljoachim If you want every email you have read to automatically be removed from Unread without your having to mark it so, there is a settin for that in the email settings. It's something like "automatically mark emails as read." All of the color discussions are as noted above, there is no way to mark an email as "unseen." But if you automatically mark every email you have opened as "read," there will be a marked difference between your "received" folder and your "unread" folder.