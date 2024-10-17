I have two speed dial pages defined, when I open a new tab, the last clicked speed dial and all its bookmarks are shown.

Well this is how it used to work until a recent update, now the new tab always opens with the first speed dial page.

In addition to this, I wish I was able to use gestures/shortcuts to cycle between the speed dial pages or to open a specific one or to have a default one per device or set the order per device. I searched the forums for solutions, but there doesn't seem to be a way