Speed dials regression bug
I have two speed dial pages defined, when I open a new tab, the last clicked speed dial and all its bookmarks are shown.
Well this is how it used to work until a recent update, now the new tab always opens with the first speed dial page.
In addition to this, I wish I was able to use gestures/shortcuts to cycle between the speed dial pages or to open a specific one or to have a default one per device or set the order per device. I searched the forums for solutions, but there doesn't seem to be a way
BestThePower Banned
@TomV Which Vivaldi version is this?
In 6.10 you can set which will be opened in Settings → Start Page → Start Page → Reopen Speed Dial with
@DoctorG I'm using the latest 6.9.3447.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit), but thanks for the tip! I'll wait for 6.10 then