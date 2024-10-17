Recent versions of Vivaldi can't connect Ledger wallet to tronscan.org
I remain stuck on Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61 (the last 6.6 version, I believe). All subsequent versions of Vivaldi (I have even tried the 6.10.3493.3 snapshot) will not connect my Ledger wallet to https://tronscan.org/ (I have no idea if this problem only occurs on Linux or on all platforms).
When I press the "Connect Wallet" button on the web page, it displays the wallet address immediately on the 6.6 version (which I then select and verify on the device), while subsequent versions of Vivaldi just show an endlessly spinning "connecting."
@0001 Had you tried with 6.10.3493.3 and a clean profile? The popup does not appear to select the USB device?
Tested on Debian 12 KDE 5 Plasma (deb package) with a used profile, no extensions, standard settings as done after Vivaldi onboarding (Welcome page).
Works, look no spinning wheel:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Yes, I tried that just a few hours ago (unpacked Vivaldi in a temporary directory, and created a profile in that directory).
I don't see the wallet connected in the screenshot (the web page still shows the "Connect Wallet" button).
Since I still have to use 6.6.3271.61, I always test newer versions by unpacking them to a temporary directory, and then starting Vivaldi from the command line with the --user-data-dir=/path/to/temporary/installation/ parameter so as not to affect my current profile.
Why unpacking?
A 6.10 can be installed with rpm or deb package in regular Linuxes, it does not affect the Vivaldi Stable profile data.
Install it and try, so i know what is wrong.
I do not know anything about your Linux, your Desktop Environment and Display Server.
I don't use an rpm or deb package manager. Vivaldi has long remained the only program on my system not compiled from source.
I currently run xorg-server-21.1.13. I don't use a "Desktop Environment," but have Fluxbox as a window manager (probably will dump that too, when I get around to it - I just prefer having a bunch of terminals open, and starting every program from the command line).
@0001 And which Linux? Is this a derivate of Debian or Ubuntu?
//EDIT: I will try Ubuntu 22 Fluxbox now.
@0001 You do not see the connection popup which tells you to connect to a HID device?
Had you checked my GIF some posts before?
Perhaps the popup for WebHID device is behind the Vivaldi window?
I remember i had when testing some weeks ago a XFCE install where popups were not created. That was a XFCE bug, not Vivaldi's fault.
No. I downloaded and compiled every library and program on the system (except for Vivaldi) from source. Consider it a custom distribution.
I see a popup (the first time I attempt to make a connection) with the device name in it but the wallet does not connect to the page.
I want to see a connected wallet with an address visible (obviously, feel free to blur or pixelate as much of the address as necessary).
I have no ledeger device, i am brave enuff to ask if ledger device is detected:
Please check internal page
vivaldi:device-log
Is it listed as USB HID?
Why did you claim it "Works" then? I didn't say that Vivaldi couldn't see the device. I said that every version of Vivaldi after 6.6.3271.61 "will not connect my Ledger wallet to https://tronscan.org/" (it has worked for years, and continues to work with 6.6.3271.61 and older, but will not connect with any version newer than that).
i am brave enuff to ask if ledger device is detected:
It appears with the "USB" box checked, but not with "HID" (without USB) checked.
USB device added: path=/dev/bus/usb/001/076 vendor=11415 "Ledger", product=[redacted], serial=[redacted], guid=[redacted]
Again, when I press "Connect Wallet" (and select Ledger), the wallet address appears immediately in older versions (which I then verify on the device), and I get nothing but a spinning "Connecting" in newer versions.
I wanted to check if Vivaldi detects the device as connected to USB.
I can not say more. You should wait until a person with a ledger device comes up here and debugs your issue.
Sorry, to have wasted my and your time.