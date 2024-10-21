It's starting to drive me crazy

Apologies for seeming terse, but I'm getting frustrated.

Much to like about Vivaldi but there are issues:

I've mentioned before & reported as a bug the start up behaviour where Vivaldi on first start seems to lock up on a blank screen and remains unresponsive. The only solution I have found is to killall and restart Vivaldi. It then runs OK for the rest of the session. Mostly.

Now in the last few days a new problem. When the PC boots, Vivaldi autostarts, which I find annoying especially when I have other tasks in mind.

I have not consciously enabled this "feature", nor can I find a flag or setting in Vivaldi that seems to control it.

There is no autostart for Vivaldi enabled in the desktop environment either.

Any ideas?