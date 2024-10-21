Stop V Autostart
-
Midnorthmongerer
It's starting to drive me crazy
Apologies for seeming terse, but I'm getting frustrated.
Much to like about Vivaldi but there are issues:
I've mentioned before & reported as a bug the start up behaviour where Vivaldi on first start seems to lock up on a blank screen and remains unresponsive. The only solution I have found is to killall and restart Vivaldi. It then runs OK for the rest of the session. Mostly.
Now in the last few days a new problem. When the PC boots, Vivaldi autostarts, which I find annoying especially when I have other tasks in mind.
I have not consciously enabled this "feature", nor can I find a flag or setting in Vivaldi that seems to control it.
There is no autostart for Vivaldi enabled in the desktop environment either.
Any ideas?
--
ModEdit: Title
-
@Midnorthmongerer How was Vivaldi installed?
Which Vivaldi version is this?
Is Hardware Acceleration activated in Settings → Webpages?
Which Desktop Environment?
Which Linux version?
Which display server (X, Wayland)?
Which GPU and CPU?
Which graphics driver?
Next time, when asking for help, do not forget to post your system specs.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
Midnorthmongerer
Looks like it is caused by Vivaldi's blocking options - I have all enabled.
When I disable them Vivaldi loads OK.
I note also that when running with blocking and tracking options enabled the reported CPU load seems crazy high.
All the best
-
@Midnorthmongerer said in It's starting to drive me crazy:
Looks like it is caused by Vivaldi's blocking options - I have all enabled.
ALL blocklists in Settings → Privacy → Tracker and Ad Blocking → Manage Sources and user-defined ones, too?
Disable step by step and retry. Then you will see which block list cause the issue.
-
mryanmarkryan
There has to be an auto-start from you OS. Even if Vivaldi had this option, it would just leverage it. It doesn't have a registry like Windows does. So try going to settings and look for auto. On the blank screen. Iv'e seen that after I copied my vivaldi to a new computer. There are some lock files in the ~/.config/vivaldi folder. Also had the same issue when it encountered the need for Kwallet or other authentication keys.
-
BoozeOperator
Make that “Desktop Environment”. Linux does rarely go so far as to offer anything “autostart”. If it does, you want it anyway.