Workspace specific Download folder
thinkeranddoer
Different workspaces have different requirements.
Most notably downloading files.
Currently all documents are downloaded in the master specified folder.
The request is to specify which folder is designated as the download folder for every workspace
@thinkeranddoer It may be a useful feature for you and some others.
I have been using the "Save as..." option in a similar case for years.
thinkeranddoer
@Dancer18 yes save as is the only alternative.
But workspaces means separate workflows and downloading files is part of that segregated workflow.
Probably an overlooked feature but when implemented would be much used
